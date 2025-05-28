The man who murdered his 8-year-old sister because she was ‘talking back’ has met his fate

In a heartbreaking case that shocked Michigan, a 24-year-old man was sentenced to 40 to 60 years in prison for shooting and killing his 8-year-old sister inside their home. The reason? He told police she was “talking back” to him.

Gyasi Stribling was convicted of first-degree murder in the tragic 2021 death of Bailei Singleton, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

What Happened?

On January 3, 2021, police in Southfield, a Detroit suburb, rushed to the 12 North Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting. They found Bailei Singleton, only 8 years old, critically wounded in the living room of the family’s apartment. She was rushed to the hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, she died a few days later from her injuries.

At the time, Stribling was just 20 years old. Initially, he told police a robbery had occurred and that Bailei was shot in the chaos. But his story didn’t hold up. Two witnesses inside the home told police a different story — one that exposed the truth.

A Cold-Blooded Act

Prosecutors revealed that Stribling became angry when Bailei was “talking back” to him. In a shocking turn of events, he grabbed a gun and shot her inside their living room — a space that should have been safe.

He then tried to hide the weapon, but police eventually found it. He was arrested just days later and remained in Oakland County Jail until his trial.

During a two-day trial, a jury quickly found him guilty of first-degree murder.

“She Should Still Be Here”

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald called the crime unconscionable, especially because it happened at home and at the hands of a family member.

“Her murder was a tragedy for her family,” McDonald said. “It’s unconscionable that anyone, let alone an 8-year-old child, could be murdered by a relative and in their own home over the slightest of disagreements.”

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren was visibly emotional when speaking to the media.

“It’s stressful for us. It’s stressful for me to stand here and control my emotions when talking about an 8-year-old child,” he said, calling it a heinous crime.

A Harsh Reminder of Gun Violence at Home

This case has become another grim example of how gun violence can erupt in even the most unexpected and familiar places — including inside our own homes.

Bailei’s death is a powerful reminder that gun violence isn’t just a street issue — it’s also a domestic issue, one that deeply affects families, especially vulnerable children.

SOURCE