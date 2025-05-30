The man who killed his girlfriend’s 1-year-old for ‘holding a fork improperly’ before shoving the toddler in the bottom dresser drawer is heading to prison

Roan Waters, 27, will avoid trial by pleading guilty to charges connected to the death and neglect of Oaklee Snow, a 1-year-old girl whose remains were discovered hidden inside a dresser at an abandoned Indiana house.

Tragic Case and Arrest

Oaklee Snow, just shy of 2 years old, was taken from Oklahoma to Indiana in January 2023 along with her infant brother. The children’s father reported them missing after Oaklee’s mother, Madison Marshall, and Roan Waters fled with the kids. Waters was arrested in March 2023 in Colorado on an outstanding warrant.

Grim Discovery

In late April 2023, Marshall led authorities to the abandoned house where Oaklee’s decomposed body was found stuffed in the bottom drawer of a dresser. Her leg was severely broken, and the Morgan County Coroner ruled her death a homicide by unspecified means.

Details From Investigation

Marshall told investigators Waters regularly “whooped” Oaklee and subjected her to harsh discipline, including choking and forcing her to eat at his pace. On the day Oaklee died, February 9, 2023, Waters reportedly yelled at her repeatedly before she stopped responding.

Marshall recounted that Waters refused to call 911 and instead wrapped Oaklee in a blanket and put her in his car. Later, they drove to the abandoned house where Waters hid the child’s body.

Plea Agreement and Sentencing

Under a plea deal, Waters will plead guilty to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and two counts of neglect of a dependent. This agreement removes more serious charges like murder from consideration.

The court accepted the plea on May 24, and Waters is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13. He faces a total sentence of 45 years, with maximum penalties applied consecutively.

SOURCE