The man who killed his 25-year-old pregnant girlfriend and concealed her body in a suitcase at an abandoned farm after years of evasion discovers his fate

In a tragic case that spanned nearly five years and multiple states, Juan Dominguez-Garcia, 27, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2019 killing of Rosaly Rodriguez, whose body was discovered months after her disappearance. She was also pregnant at the time of her death.

What Happened to Rosaly Rodriguez?

Rosaly Rodriguez vanished in July 2020, raising concerns among family and friends. It wasn’t until October 2020 that her body was found—stuffed in a suitcase and left at an abandoned farm in Chippewa County, Wisconsin.

Due to the decomposed state of her remains, it took over a year for authorities to confirm her identity. Rodriguez was pregnant at the time, but prosecutors later dropped the charge of intentional homicide of an unborn child as part of a plea agreement.

The Arrest and Charges

After years of evading capture, Dominguez-Garcia was finally arrested in Missouri in 2023 during a routine traffic stop by the Gladstone Police Department. Officers stopped him for driving a vehicle with stolen license plates. Further investigation revealed that he was carrying multiple fake IDs.

Once his true identity was confirmed, officers learned that they had just captured a man wanted for murder. Dominguez-Garcia was extradited to Wisconsin, where he was formally charged.

He later entered a no contest plea to first-degree reckless homicide, avoiding a full trial. In return, charges of hiding a corpse and intentional homicide of an unborn child were dropped.

The Sentence

On Friday, a Wisconsin judge sentenced Dominguez-Garcia to 25 years in state prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $10,141.09 in restitution. The court gave him credit for the 525 days already served.

Though he faced a maximum sentence of 60 years, the plea deal reduced his prison time significantly. His attorneys and the Chippewa County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

A Family Left Waiting for Justice

Rodriguez’s disappearance and the delayed discovery of her remains devastated her loved ones. Her case illustrates how quickly violent crimes can become cold cases when perpetrators flee and assume new identities. It also highlights the complexities of forensic identification in missing person investigations.

Juan Dominguez-Garcia will now serve a lengthy sentence for his role in the death of Rosaly Rodriguez and her unborn child. The case, while legally resolved, leaves a lasting emotional toll on the victim’s family and community.

