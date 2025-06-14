The inquiry into the Air India airline tragedy is now underway. This is what we know

A devastating crash involving Air India flight AI171 occurred on Thursday, shortly after its departure from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, India, heading to London Gatwick Airport. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying 242 people, including passengers and crew. Tragically, 241 people were confirmed dead, with only one passenger surviving the crash.

Details of the Crash

The flight departed from Ahmedabad at 1:38 p.m. local time. Within minutes of takeoff, the plane crashed into a residential area, hitting buildings, including the dining area of a medical college, in the city of Ahmedabad, located in Gujarat. Surveillance and flight tracking data showed that the plane reached a maximum altitude of just 625 feet before beginning a steep descent. Flight Radar reported receiving a final signal from the aircraft only seconds after it took off, raising immediate concerns about the aircraft’s stability.

A massive ball of fire and smoke was observed after the crash, as captured in online video footage. Authorities later confirmed that one man, a British national, had survived the crash and was taken to a hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment.

Investigations Underway

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau in India leading the probe. U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) officials have confirmed they are deploying a team to assist in the investigation. Boeing has expressed its willingness to support the investigation and has offered assistance.

The flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder—commonly known as black boxes—have been recovered from the wreckage, which is expected to provide crucial data on the incident.

Survivor’s Account

The sole survivor of the crash, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, was seated in seat 11A. In a statement from his hospital bed, he shared his experience: “Everything happened in front of my eyes. I don’t believe how I survived. For some time I thought I was also going to die. But when I opened my eyes, I realized I was alive and I tried to unbuckle myself from the seat and escape.”

Doctors have reported that although Ramesh was disoriented and had multiple injuries, he appears to be out of danger. His recovery is being closely monitored.

Casualties on the Ground

The crash also caused casualties on the ground. At least five medical students died when part of the plane crashed into the dining area of B.J. Medical College. Around 50 people were injured, some critically. Authorities are continuing to search the debris for more possible victims. The Indian Army is assisting civil authorities in both rescue operations and treating the injured.

The Passengers

Of the 242 people on board, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 were British nationals, seven were Portuguese nationals, and one was a Canadian national. London Gatwick Airport has set up hotlines for families of passengers on flight AI171 to get more information. The airport is working with Air India to establish a reception center for relatives of those on board.

Boeing’s Response

This crash has brought attention to the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which was involved in the incident. According to Boeing’s statistical summary, this was the first fatal crash involving this particular aircraft model. Boeing has expressed its condolences and is cooperating with Air India and authorities to provide support in the investigation.

The crash has impacted Boeing’s stock price, which fell 7.2% in pre-market trading following the news, indicating the potential long-term implications of the crash for the aviation giant.

Government Reactions

India’s Civil Aviation Minister, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, expressed his shock and devastation over the crash, stating, “We are on highest alert” and that he was personally monitoring the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his grief, calling the incident “heartbreaking beyond words.”

The Ongoing Investigation

The investigation is still in its early stages, and authorities are piecing together evidence to determine the cause of the crash. With the recovery of the black boxes, investigators hope to get detailed information from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, which could help explain what led to this tragic accident.

