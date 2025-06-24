The groom’s car killed one wedding shooter, but another suspect in the bride’s murder is still unaccounted for

A shocking and tragic shooting occurred at a wedding in Goult, a village in southeastern France, on Sunday, leaving the bride dead and three others wounded. According to local authorities, the attack was carried out by four masked gunmen, and it is believed to have been a planned and targeted act of violence.

The Attack Unfolds

The shooting took place early Sunday morning during a wedding celebration. Four masked shooters opened fire at the gathering, killing the bride and injuring the groom, a 13-year-old child, and the bride’s sister. The scene was described as chaotic, with witnesses reporting the gunmen’s brutal and deliberate attack.

In an attempt to flee the gunfire, the groom reportedly ran over one of the attackers with his car while trying to escape with the bride and the 13-year-old inside. The gunman who was hit by the car died at the scene, according to CBS News.

The other three gunmen fled the scene, prompting a massive manhunt that involved helicopters and dozens of officers from local law enforcement. By Sunday evening, two of the suspects had been arrested, while the final gunman remained on the run. The police have yet to release details on the identities of the suspects or their motivations but have suggested that the attack may be linked to drug violence, according to reports from the BBC.

Investigations and Motive

Local officials, including Goult Mayor Didier Perello, have stated that the shooting appeared to be targeted, and initial investigations suggest that it was an organized and planned attack. The Avignon prosecutor’s office has opened a formal investigation into the shooting, charging it as a “murder and attempted murder by an organized gang.”

Criminal Backgrounds of the Groom and Bride’s Sister

Further reports revealed that both the groom and the bride’s sister have criminal records. The groom, in particular, has a history of criminal offenses, as reported by Le Parisien. This has led police to suspect that the shooting may be connected to a personal vendetta or organized crime, potentially involving drug-related conflicts.

Ongoing Investigation

As of now, local authorities continue their investigation into the motive behind the attack, with the police working to locate the remaining gunman. The tragedy has left the community in shock, and the investigation is ongoing. The authorities have promised to continue their efforts to bring all those responsible for the shooting to justice.

This brutal attack has cast a shadow over what should have been a joyous occasion. The death of the bride and the injuries to her family members have left the community in mourning. As police continue to investigate, the connection to organized crime and drug violence remains a key area of focus. With one suspect still at large, the search for answers continues in this tragic case.

