The 1-year-old ‘had droopy eyelids’ and struggled to breathe after getting a ‘hit’ from his aunt’s THC ‘marijuana’ vape pen, authorities allege

Texas – A 20-year-old woman, Vianney Alyssa Acosta, was arrested after her 1-year-old nephew allegedly smoked from her marijuana vape pen, according to law enforcement in El Paso County.

Acosta faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment, said the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Incident Details

On May 16, emergency responders were called to a home on Walker Post Avenue in east El Paso after the toddler was found having trouble breathing from inhaling THC vape smoke. Deputies arrived to find the boy crying, with droopy eyes, and appearing very sleepy.

The boy’s father, grandmother, and Acosta were present at the home, while the mother was at work.

The grandmother told deputies she heard the child coughing and found him in Acosta’s bedroom holding the vape pen. She confirmed that the vape contained marijuana and belonged to Acosta, noting she was aware Acosta used THC vapes.

Vape Pen Left Within Child’s Reach

Acosta reportedly told deputies she kept her vape in a nightstand about two feet tall in her room, thinking her nephew could not reach it. However, she admitted the child was able to climb on the bed and reach the pen, which was only partially covered by miscellaneous items.

She said she did not witness the toddler using the vape but assumed he had because of his symptoms, including redness, coughing, and visible smoke. Acosta described THC vape side effects as causing coughing due to throat irritation.

Child’s Condition and Testing

The boy’s father said he was unaware of the incident until police arrived. Deputies described the toddler as lethargic with glassy eyes during their arrival.

The child was taken to The Hospitals of Providence East for testing. A urine sample confirmed the presence of THC, according to authorities.

Arrest and Bond

Acosta was arrested on May 21 and booked into the El Paso County Jail. She was released later that day on a $6,000 bond.

