Teen executed Lyft driver who called his mother’sorry’ Sheriff

Florida – A 17-year-old boy, Brayden Raul Gomez, has been arrested and charged with open murder after allegedly fatally shooting his Lyft driver, 64-year-old William Robert McArthur, following a dispute that involved comments about Gomez’s mother.

The incident happened early on Saturday morning near the intersection of Wildwood Road and Emerald Cove Street in Bay County, approximately 120 miles west of Tallahassee.

What Happened at the Scene?

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at around 2:24 a.m. Upon arrival, they found McArthur lying on the road with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.

McArthur’s car was discovered about 100 yards north from his body, riddled with bullet holes and blood stains.

Witnesses reported seeing a man flee the scene, scaling a fence while firing shots, before disappearing into a nearby neighbourhood.

Suspect Identified and Arrested

Bay County deputies and investigators quickly identified the suspect as Brayden Raul Gomez, who was found on Dorothy Avenue and taken into custody. An interview with Gomez revealed that McArthur, working as a Lyft driver, had been transporting him when Gomez allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the head.

Details from Court Documents

Police contacted Lyft and learned that Gomez was McArthur’s last passenger. Officers found blood-stained clothing at Gomez’s mother’s home.

While being transported to jail, Gomez led deputies to garbage cans near the shooting site, where he allegedly hid the firearm used in the murder.

In a post-Miranda interview, Gomez reportedly confessed to killing McArthur after an argument in which McArthur made disparaging remarks about Gomez’s mother.

According to the affidavit, McArthur told Gomez he was underage and drunk, and added that Gomez’s mother was “sorry.” Enraged, Gomez pulled the pistol from his waistband and shot McArthur in the back of the head.

Aftermath of the Shooting

Gomez said he tried to help McArthur by pulling him from the still-moving car and attempting first aid, but was unsuccessful. The car continued rolling until it stopped about 100 yards from where McArthur’s body was found.

Legal Proceedings

The State Attorney’s Office has waived Gomez’s juvenile status, meaning he will be prosecuted as an adult.

A fundraiser has been set up to support McArthur’s wife, Lynn McArthur, who is mourning the loss.

