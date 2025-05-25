T-shirt business owner stole monies intended for the family of a dead high school football player: Deputies

Amber Tower, owner of Tower’s Tees in southern Indiana, is facing criminal conversion charges after allegedly collecting donations for a memorial scholarship fund in honor of Bryce Gerlach, a Kentucky teenager tragically killed in 2024 — but failing to deliver the funds to his family.

Tragic Death of Bryce Gerlach

Bryce Gerlach, 18, was fatally shot on October 12, 2024, during a fall festival in New Albany, near Louisville, Kentucky. The incident involved four men who opened fire during an argument at the Harvest Homecoming event. Gerlach, a senior and football player at Corydon Central High School, was one of three bystanders struck. Two survived, but Gerlach died from his injuries.

Allegations Against Amber Tower

Amber Tower, proprietor of Tower’s Tees, promoted and sold merchandise including “Justice for Bryce” shorts and bracelets, claiming proceeds would support the Bryce Gerlach Memorial Scholarship Fund. However, court documents and witness statements suggest she did not deposit the donations into the memorial fund account created by the family.

An investigator noted Tower only wrote a check to the family after being confronted months later — and even then, the amount was far less than what she allegedly owed. Initially, Tower estimated the amount at around $3,125 but later investigations revealed she owed the family $13,615.93.

“It appeared as if she was not ever going to give them the money,” the investigator wrote after speaking with Tower.

Conflicting Financial Records

The investigation uncovered discrepancies between Tower’s records of shirt sales and expenses and the actual donations received. Tower admitted she was uncertain about the number of shirts sold in-store and could not account for cash donations or the money raised from bracelets.

The family also expressed confusion about the bracelet sales, indicating they had no knowledge of where that money went.

Community Reaction

The ongoing pain from Bryce’s death is compounded by the alleged mismanagement of the memorial fund.

Tanner Chumbly, a close friend of Bryce, shared his heartbreak with a Louisville NBC affiliate shortly after the shooting:

“I just sat in my bed for hours and thought, ‘Why him?’ He didn’t deserve that.”

