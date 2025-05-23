Stepdad who took ‘agitated’ 9-year-old’s cellphone away for playing Fortnite shoots his adult stepson dead for coming to the child’s defense: Police

Davenport, Florida – A man has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his adult stepson during a domestic argument that began over the popular online video game Fortnite.

The shocking incident occurred on Wednesday evening at a home in the Citrus Landing community of Davenport, located around 30 miles southwest of Orlando.

Dispute Started Over Fortnite

According to Davenport police, Kelly Garcia, 43, and his wife Adriane Daza, 48, were at home with Daza’s 26-year-old son, Azareel Martinez, and her two younger children, aged 9 and 11.

The incident began when Garcia and Daza discovered that their 9-year-old son was playing Fortnite, a game they had strictly forbidden him from playing. After taking away the boy’s cellphone as punishment, the situation escalated.

Police said the 9-year-old went into his parents’ bedroom and retrieved a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun from a nightstand drawer. Garcia managed to take the gun away from the boy, but things took a tragic turn shortly after.

Fatal Shooting of Stepson

Just as Garcia took the gun, Martinez walked into the room. Seeing the agitated state of the 9-year-old, he allegedly began criticizing his stepfather’s handling of the situation. According to police, Garcia then shot Martinez multiple times — in the chest and stomach.

As Martinez tried to flee, Garcia is said to have shot him twice more in the back, causing him to collapse to the floor. He was taken to a local hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Police Response and Charges

The Davenport Police Department responded to the scene at 7:10 p.m. and were assisted by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators described the home as an “extensive crime scene.”

Garcia was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and unlawful storage of a firearm accessible to a minor. He is currently being held at the Polk County Jail.

Legal Consequences

In the state of Florida, a second-degree murder conviction can lead to a maximum sentence of life in prison. The unlawful firearm storage charge is a serious offence as well, especially considering the gun was accessed by a child.

Community Shocked

The tragic shooting has left the local community stunned, especially since the argument stemmed from a disagreement over a video game. The case also raises renewed concerns about gun safety in homes with children.

As the investigation continues, officials have urged families to secure firearms safely, especially around children, and to handle family disputes without violence.

SOURCE