Specialized search teams are now looking for a survivalist father who killed his three daughters by choking them and vanished into the woods: Police

Authorities in Washington state are searching for Travis Decker, a 33-year-old ex-military man accused of murdering his three young daughters. The tragic deaths of 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn, and 5-year-old Olivia have sparked a statewide manhunt. However, investigators now fear that Decker may already be dead, as no evidence has confirmed that he is still alive or remains in the area.

The Murder and Investigation

The girls were found dead on June 2, just days after Decker picked them up for a scheduled visitation and failed to return them to their mother, Whitney Decker. All three girls had plastic bags over their heads, their wrists zip-tied, and had died of suffocation.

Decker has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping in connection with the deaths. Authorities believe Decker may have been planning to flee the country, possibly to the U.S.-Canada border, as he had conducted internet searches for terms like “how does a person move to Canada”, “how to relocate to Canada”, and “jobs Canada” before the murders.

The Search for Decker

Following the discovery of the bodies, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office launched a manhunt for Decker that spans two counties, with state and federal agencies joining the search efforts. These include the U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Marshals Service, who are working tirelessly to locate Decker.

However, in a Facebook post on Monday, the sheriff’s office raised the possibility that Decker may not be alive. The authorities explained that, considering Decker’s survivalist skills and his ability to disappear for extended periods, there is a growing possibility that he may have died in the wilderness during the intense search. In response, search efforts are now being adjusted to focus on recovering Decker’s body if he is found deceased. Cadaver dogs and specialized search teams have been deployed as part of these efforts.

The Role of Travis Decker’s Ex-Wife

Whitney Decker, the mother of the three girls and Travis Decker’s ex-wife, spoke publicly for the first time during a memorial service for her daughters on June 20. In an emotional statement, she expressed her hope that the girls’ legacy would live on in the hearts of those who knew them. She fondly remembered Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia, calling them “incredible” and sharing her grief with the crowd.

Whitney Decker’s courage to speak out has provided some solace to the grieving community, but the pain of losing her daughters in such a horrific manner remains unbearable.

Public Warning and Call for Information

Authorities have warned the public not to approach Travis Decker if they spot him. Instead, they are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately or contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or through their USMS Tips platform. Police have made it clear that Decker should not be approached, as he is considered dangerous and violent.

The investigation into the tragic deaths of Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia continues, with authorities determined to bring justice to the girls and their mother. While the search for Travis Decker is ongoing, the possibility that he may already be dead adds a new layer of complexity to the case. The community remains hopeful that answers will come soon, and Decker will be held accountable for the unimaginable act he has allegedly committed.

