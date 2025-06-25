Something went wrong: Police find a “frantic” ex-boyfriend hiding in a tree after a woman died with a “portion” of her jaw gone

A Minnesota man, Craig Hameister, was arrested on June 19 in connection to the fatal shooting of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Melissa Hunt. Authorities say Hameister attempted to evade capture by fleeing into a wooded area and climbing a tree, where he engaged in an hours-long standoff with police before his eventual arrest.

The Tragic Incident

The tragic events began when Melissa Hunt, severely injured, drove into a driveway in Kellogg, Minnesota, seeking help. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Law&Crime, Hunt suffered significant injuries to her face and jaw. She told authorities that her boyfriend, Hameister, had struck her with a stick at a nearby boat launch. Hunt was able to provide a description of Hameister’s vehicle, a white pickup truck, and tell police where he lived.

Hunt was rushed to a hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy revealed that Hunt’s injuries included gunshot wounds, and there was gunshot residue on her face, further linking the shooting to Hameister.

The Investigation and Search for Hameister

After the shooting, investigators discovered an unspent round of ammunition at the boat launch where the attack allegedly took place. The investigation led authorities to a residence in Chatfield, Minnesota, where Hameister’s vehicle was spotted. Upon inspection, police found a 9 mm round on the floor of Hameister’s truck. Additionally, neighbors confirmed that Hameister had been at their home, appearing “very frantic” and telling them, “something bad happened” and that “cops would be coming.”

A missing 9 mm handgun was also reported by a homeowner, further linking Hameister to the crime. The search for Hameister intensified as the authorities from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office joined the investigation.

Standoff and Arrest

Hameister was eventually located in a wooded area near Chatfield, where he climbed a tree in an attempt to evade authorities. The standoff lasted for several hours before Hameister was taken into custody. A 9 mm handgun was found near the tree where Hameister had been hiding.

Charges and Bail

Hameister, 44, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder—one with intent and one without intent—and one count of manslaughter. He is currently being held on a $2 million bond at the Wabasha County Jail.

This tragic case has left the local community in shock, and Hameister is now facing serious charges as the investigation continues.

