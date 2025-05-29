“Smoke her and get away with it”: Man kills girlfriend in ‘fight about infidelity’ and leaves toddler with body for 4 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky jury has recommended that Jeremy Thompson, 30, serve 35 years in prison for the murder of his girlfriend, Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, and an additional five years for illegal handgun possession. The sentences will run concurrently, with Thompson required to serve at least 20 years before becoming eligible for parole.

The Crime

Thompson was convicted last week for the 2022 shooting death of 23-year-old Stone-Gonzalez. Prosecutors say he shot her in the back of the head around September 17, 2022, in Louisville. After killing her, he left their 2-year-old daughter alone in the apartment with her mother’s body for four days before authorities found her.

Evidence and Confession

The investigation revealed that Thompson had threatened Stone-Gonzalez on Facebook, saying he would “smoke her and get away with it.” After the shooting, he boasted about the crime, admitting to possessing the gun and calling himself a “professional.”

During police questioning, Thompson claimed the shooting resulted from a fight over infidelity, saying the gun went off accidentally during the struggle.

Community Response

Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Gerina D. Whethers said, “The jury found this defendant responsible for taking the life of a young mother and creating a tragic set of circumstances for her family. Gun violence is a scourge on our community, and we will not stand for it.”

Remembering Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez

Stone-Gonzalez’s obituary described her as a caring person who was devoted to her family and friends. She had recently secured her “dream job” at a local hospital and was attending college. Above all, she treasured being a mother.

“Oh, how she loved her and wanted to be the best mom,” her obituary said.

Sentencing Date

A judge is scheduled to formally sentence Thompson on July 2.

