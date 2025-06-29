Crime

“Slow painful death”: A man labelled a former Trump lawyer a “traitor” and threatened to kill Alina Habba, according to the DOJ

A man from Orlando, Florida, has been charged after allegedly posting online threats against Alina Habba, the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey. He is accused of wishing her a painful death and using dangerous language online.

What Happened?

Salvatore Russotto, 58, reportedly made several online posts on May 19, threatening to harm or kill Alina Habba. He now faces two federal charges:

Threatening to injure or kill

Retaliating against a federal law enforcement officer by threat

The announcement was made on Friday by Gregory W. Kehoe, the interim U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida.

Details of the Threats

According to the indictment, Russotto posted vulgar messages calling Habba names and using the term “86”, a slang expression that can mean “get rid of” or “kill.”

He also posted statements such as:

“Death penalty for all traitors”

“I HOPE YOU DIE A PAINFUL DEATH”

Russotto also reportedly called Habba “useless” and a “traitor.”

Who Is Alina Habba?

Alina Habba is an attorney known for representing former President Donald Trump during legal matters between his two presidential terms. She is currently serving as the acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey.

Why It Matters

While no clear motive was given for Russotto’s alleged posts, this incident follows recent controversies involving public figures and the use of coded language. For example, former FBI Director James Comey posted a photo with the numbers “86 47”—a post some Trump supporters interpreted as a threat. Comey denied that it was meant to be violent.

The situation has raised concerns among federal authorities, including the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service, who have increased vigilance regarding threats to public officials.

FBI Responds

FBI Director Kash Patel called Russotto’s actions “disturbing” and a possible result of previous reckless public behavior by officials. He stated:

