Since the day I moved in, I’ve wanted to f— you up: According to authorities, a 17-year-old attacked his uncle after being refused an overnight, resulting in a brain bleed and death

WAUKESHA, WIS. – A 17-year-old boy, Ronnie Fuentez, is facing murder charges after allegedly beating his uncle, who was also his roommate, in a violent dispute over a sleepover. The victim, who sustained severe injuries in the attack, later died from his injuries, leading to the upgrade of charges from battery to murder.

The Domestic Dispute

According to a criminal complaint, the incident occurred on the evening of February 1, 2024. The victim, who had been living with Fuentez for about four years, had refused to allow Fuentez to have a friend sleep over at their home. This disagreement reportedly caused Fuentez to become upset.

As the argument escalated, the victim instructed Fuentez to send his friend home. This led to Fuentez allegedly yelling and then physically attacking the victim. The victim told authorities that Fuentez punched him multiple times in the head area with a closed fist, even as the victim raised his hands in self-defense. Fuentez reportedly continued hitting the victim while yelling derogatory comments.

The Aftermath of the Attack

Fuentez left the residence immediately after the altercation but returned the next morning. The victim did not seek medical attention right away, though he later experienced persistent migraines. On February 3, 2024, two days after the fight, the victim felt better after taking over-the-counter medication, but his condition worsened two days later.

On February 5, the victim, while speaking with his mother, began struggling to speak and was showing signs of distress. His mother, concerned that he might be having a stroke, drove him to the hospital. There, doctors discovered he had an internal brain bleed, and he was placed in the intensive care unit. Sadly, the victim passed away from his injuries on February 5, 2024.

Fuentez’s Arrest and Additional Charges

Fuentez was initially charged with battery, but the charge was upgraded to murder following the victim’s death. During the investigation, police revealed that Fuentez had been out on bond for an unrelated crime at the time of the attack. As a result, he is also facing a charge of misdemeanor bail jumping for violating the terms of his bond.

In court, Fuentez allegedly admitted to his violent behavior, telling the victim, “I’ve wanted to f– you up since the first day I moved in.”

Community Impact

The case has shocked the local community, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic violence and escalating family disputes. Fuentez’s actions, driven by anger over a seemingly minor conflict, resulted in the tragic death of his uncle.

