Shoot your precious president’: Trump murder threat suspect penned a handwritten letter threatening he’d use his ’30 yard 6′ to kill POTUS for deporting his family, FBI say

A Wisconsin man is now in custody after he allegedly sent a threatening letter to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office, stating his intentions to shoot former President Donald Trump. The letter, written by Ramon Morales Reyes, was received by ICE on May 21, according to federal officials.

Threat Made Over Family Deportation

According to a press release from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Reyes wrote the letter after his loved ones were allegedly deported under the Trump administration. In the letter, Reyes expressed anger over the deportations and made violent threats.

“You have been deporting my family and I think it is time Donald J. Trump get what he has coming to him,” Reyes reportedly wrote.

He also added, “We are tired of this President messing with us Mexicans. We have done more for this country than you white people.”

Reyes threatened to shoot the former president using a .30-06 rifle, writing, “But not before I use my 30 yard 6 to shoot your precious president in is head. I will see him at one of his big ralleys.”

Arrest and Deportation Status

ICE agents arrested Reyes the following day, on May 22. He is now being held at the Dodge County Jail in Juneau, Wisconsin. Officials confirmed that Reyes is in the United States illegally and has reportedly been entering the country since 1998. In his letter, he also claimed he would “self deport” back to Mexico.

Government Response to the Threat

The arrest follows a series of concerning threats toward former President Trump. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem responded strongly, saying:

“This threat comes not even a year after President Trump was shot in Butler, Pennsylvania and less than two weeks after former FBI Director Comey called for the President’s assassination. All politicians and members of the media should take notice of these repeated attempts on President Trump’s life and tone down their rhetoric.”

She added that the government will continue taking strong steps to ensure the safety of Trump and other national leaders.

A Rising Concern for National Security

This case adds to a growing number of threats made against public figures in the United States. Officials are urging the public to report any suspicious or threatening behaviour, especially in politically tense times.

While Reyes is currently held for removal proceedings, he may also face federal criminal charges for threatening the life of a former U.S. president.

