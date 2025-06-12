She was about to graduate college. Then her ex accused her of ‘hurting his feelings’ and killed her

A Southern Illinois man, Emmet Metzger, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2023 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Alexis Maki. The sentence was handed down after Metzger pleaded guilty to the first-degree murder charge earlier this year, with Clinton County State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer announcing the sentence on Monday. The tragic event occurred on November 4, 2023, when Metzger shot Maki multiple times in her apartment.

The Murder and Metzger’s Admission

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, Metzger, 27, shot Maki in a fit of rage shortly after their breakup. Following the murder, Metzger called 911 and admitted to the crime, asking for his own arrest. In a chilling 911 call, he reportedly said, “I f**ked up,” and pleaded, “I shot my girlfriend. I need to be arrested, please?”

Maki, a college student on the brink of graduation, was tragically killed in the attack. Friends, family, and loved ones were devastated by her loss, with many expressing grief over her promising future that was violently cut short.

Arguments and Sentencing

At the sentencing, Metzger’s defense attorneys argued for a lesser sentence, claiming that Metzger needed psychiatric treatment. They suggested that he may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol, which could have contributed to his actions. The defense cited his use of cocaine, THC, and alcohol in the hours leading up to the murder.

However, the prosecution, led by State’s Attorney Brandmeyer, dismissed these claims. Brandmeyer noted that Metzger had never been prescribed psychiatric medication and wasn’t currently seeking such treatment. He emphasized that there was no justification for Metzger’s actions, stating, “There is no excuse for killing someone in cold blood after a breakup.”

Brandmeyer further emphasized the impact of Maki’s death, saying, “Certainly, hurting someone’s feelings cannot be the slightest justification for ending the life of a young woman that had her entire life ahead of her.”

Life Sentence and Final Remarks

Associate Circuit Judge Douglas C. Gruenke handed down the life sentence to Metzger, stating that he would not receive credit for the year and a half he had already spent in custody. The judge’s decision reflects the severity of the crime, with Maki’s family and loved ones continuing to mourn her loss.

Brandmeyer concluded his statement by pointing out the stark contrast between Metzger’s life sentence and the life that Maki would never have the chance to live. “Metzger still has his life, and Ms. Maki doesn’t,” Brandmeyer stated.

This heartbreaking case highlights the devastating consequences of domestic violence and the importance of accountability in ensuring justice for victims.

