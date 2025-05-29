Crime

“She tried to choke him with a rosary”: Mom tried to kill 8-year-old using a succession of household items, including a rock, tile, and bag, police allege

by Michael
Published On:
"She tried to choke him with a rosary": Mom tried to kill 8-year-old using a succession of household items, including a rock, tile, and bag, police allege

MESA, Ariz. — Erica C. Encinas, 36, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and multiple assault-related crimes after allegedly trying to kill her 8-year-old son multiple times using various household objects.

According to the Mesa Police Department, officers responded early Sunday morning to a domestic violence call at a home on Broadway Road. Encinas, the caller, reportedly admitted to physically attacking her son, who has special needs.

The Attack

First responders found the child severely injured and in need of urgent medical care. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During questioning, Encinas reportedly confessed to planning her son’s murder for some time and admitted to several failed attempts. Prosecutors described her actions in court, saying she tried to kill the boy by:

  • Hitting him over the head with a rock
  • Smothering him with a trash bag
  • Choking him with a rosary used as a garrote

Her original plan, prosecutors said, was to take the child to a nearby creek and drown him.

Involvement of Older Daughter

The boy’s 12-year-old sister was present during the attacks and tried to intervene to protect her brother. Encinas allegedly fought with the older child and bit her during the struggle.

Court Proceedings

Deputy County Attorney Ashley Stetson expressed concern over the horrific nature of the case. The judge acknowledged Child Protective Services was already involved and remarked that Encinas likely will never be allowed to live near her children again.

Encinas was held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

A Texas man visited his girlfriend's apartment to retrieve his belongings. Police Say She Killed Him in the Stairwell

A Texas man visited his girlfriend’s apartment to retrieve his belongings. Police Say She Killed Him in the Stairwell

Police have yet to explain why a man waited over an hour to shoot a college student dead. Affidavit

Police have yet to explain why a man waited over an hour to shoot a college student dead. Affidavit

Shoot your precious president': Trump murder threat suspect penned a handwritten letter threatening he'd use his '30 yard 6' to kill POTUS for deporting his family, FBI say

Shoot your precious president’: Trump murder threat suspect penned a handwritten letter threatening he’d use his ’30 yard 6′ to kill POTUS for deporting his family, FBI say

Man tried to saw off the skull of the neighbor he was dating with a 'huge, long steak knife': Police

Man tried to saw off the skull of the neighbor he was dating with a ‘huge, long steak knife’: Police

"Smoke her and get away with it": Man kills girlfriend in 'fight about infidelity' and leaves toddler with body for 4 days

“Smoke her and get away with it”: Man kills girlfriend in ‘fight about infidelity’ and leaves toddler with body for 4 days

Take this outside!': Pacers supporter plunges knife into back of Knicks fan for 'saying s—,' slashes his friend's leg open, according to police

Take this outside!’: Pacers supporter plunges knife into back of Knicks fan for ‘saying s—,’ slashes his friend’s leg open, according to police

Leave a Comment