“She tried to choke him with a rosary”: Mom tried to kill 8-year-old using a succession of household items, including a rock, tile, and bag, police allege

MESA, Ariz. — Erica C. Encinas, 36, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and multiple assault-related crimes after allegedly trying to kill her 8-year-old son multiple times using various household objects.

According to the Mesa Police Department, officers responded early Sunday morning to a domestic violence call at a home on Broadway Road. Encinas, the caller, reportedly admitted to physically attacking her son, who has special needs.

The Attack

First responders found the child severely injured and in need of urgent medical care. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During questioning, Encinas reportedly confessed to planning her son’s murder for some time and admitted to several failed attempts. Prosecutors described her actions in court, saying she tried to kill the boy by:

Hitting him over the head with a rock

Smothering him with a trash bag

Choking him with a rosary used as a garrote

Her original plan, prosecutors said, was to take the child to a nearby creek and drown him.

Involvement of Older Daughter

The boy’s 12-year-old sister was present during the attacks and tried to intervene to protect her brother. Encinas allegedly fought with the older child and bit her during the struggle.

Court Proceedings

Deputy County Attorney Ashley Stetson expressed concern over the horrific nature of the case. The judge acknowledged Child Protective Services was already involved and remarked that Encinas likely will never be allowed to live near her children again.

Encinas was held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

