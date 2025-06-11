She slipped cyanide into her friend’s iced coffee and killed her in minutes: Here’s What She Said Recently on TV

Jessica Wongso, the woman convicted of murdering her friend Mirna Salihin by poisoning her iced coffee with cyanide, has spoken publicly following her release from an Indonesian prison after serving eight years of a 20-year sentence. Wongso, who gained international notoriety as the “Iced Coffee Killer,” maintains her innocence in the crime, which she has consistently denied committing. In a recent interview with 7News Spotlight, Wongso shared her perspective on the tragic events that led to her conviction and offered her thoughts on the case.

The 2016 Murder and Conviction

Jessica Wongso was convicted in 2018 for the premeditated murder of her 27-year-old friend, Mirna Salihin, who died after drinking a cyanide-laced iced coffee at an upscale café in Jakarta, Indonesia. The crime took place in January 2016, when Salihin collapsed shortly after sipping the coffee, which had been prepared by Wongso. Salihin was rushed to the hospital, but despite efforts to save her, she died soon after.

Video evidence showed Wongso arriving at the café ahead of Salihin and ordering drinks for herself, Salihin, and another friend. Allegedly, Wongso placed shopping bags on the table to obstruct the view of security cameras, raising suspicions about her involvement in the crime. Prosecutors argued that Wongso had poisoned Salihin over jealousy, claiming she was upset by Salihin’s recent marriage and her suggestion that Wongso break up with her boyfriend.

Jessica Wongso’s Interview After Release

Since her release from prison in 2024, Wongso has maintained her innocence. In an interview with ABC Australia, she shared her thoughts on the tragic incident, stating that she had “forgiven everyone who wronged her,” but still insisted that she did not commit the crime.

When asked about her relationship with Salihin, Wongso told 7News Spotlight journalist Liam Bartlett that they were not close friends. “We weren’t close at all,” she said. “We came from the same country. We weren’t best friends or anything.” Wongso suggested that Salihin was not a major part of her life after graduation, claiming Salihin had returned to Indonesia while she stayed in Australia.

Regarding the Incident at the Café

Wongso also addressed the situation at the café, where Salihin collapsed shortly after drinking the coffee. Wongso described Salihin’s reaction, stating, “I think she just took a sip and after that she was saying something like, it tastes really weird and stuff, and after that she got really sick.” When asked why she had placed the shopping bags on the table, Wongso gave a seemingly trivial explanation: “Oh, it’s just me being me,” she said, adding that she was just “bored” and playing with the bags without any deeper meaning behind it.

Denial of the Crime

Throughout the interview, Wongso remained adamant that she did not poison her friend, claiming, “There’s a lot of things that I’m not allowed to say, like in public, including stating things like I didn’t do what people think that I did.” When asked if someone else could have been responsible for Salihin’s death, Wongso replied ambiguously, “Maybe. I could only say, maybe.”

Public Reaction and Legal Aftermath

The case continues to stir public debate, particularly regarding Wongso’s motivations and whether justice has been fully served. Although Wongso was convicted in 2018, her release in 2024 after serving only eight years of her sentence has raised further questions. The public remains divided over whether she was wrongfully convicted or whether she escaped the full consequences of her actions.

Jessica Wongso’s release and recent statements have reignited interest in the case, leaving many wondering whether the truth about Salihin’s death has been uncovered or whether there is more to the story. While Wongso maintains her innocence, the questions surrounding the incident and the legal proceedings remain unresolved. As her story continues to unfold, it is clear that this case will leave a lasting impact on those involved and the public at large.

