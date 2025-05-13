Crime

“She made sure we were always good.” A 26-year-old woman was killed while defending her sister from an abusive ex-boyfriend

by Michael
Published On:
"She made sure we were always good." A 26-year-old woman was killed while defending her sister from an abusive ex-boyfriend

A 26-year-old woman from Sacramento, Tiera Rivers, is being remembered as a selfless and loving sister after she was tragically killed while trying to protect her older sibling during a domestic violence dispute. The heartbreaking incident happened on April 19, 2025, and has left her family and community in deep grief.

Tragedy Unfolds During Heated Dispute

Tiera was staying at an apartment complex in Sacramento when she walked in on a heated argument between her sister Amber Rivers and Amber’s ex-boyfriend, according to KCRA-3. What started as a verbal fight quickly turned violent.

“My sister tried to protect me, and she lost her life while doing so,” Amber shared. “I was trying to help her the best I could.”

Later that day, police confirmed that the ex-boyfriend involved in the incident died by suicide following the shooting. His name has not yet been made public.

A Sister Remembered for Her Kindness

Tiera’s younger sister, Sydney Rivers, described her as “goofy,” full of life, and always caring for others.

“She definitely made sure we were always good,” Sydney said. “She had a protective heart.”

The family says Tiera was the kind of person who always looked after her loved ones and brought laughter and light to those around her.

Turning Grief Into Advocacy

Now, Tiera’s family is working to turn their pain into purpose. Her sister Amber announced plans to launch a new organization in her memory called “Tiera Rivers’ Sisters Against Spousal Abuse.” The goal is to help women facing domestic violence, offering support, resources, and possibly a safe way out of dangerous situations.

“We want to help women in the world that are experiencing similar things,” Amber said. “So this doesn’t happen to somebody else.”

A GoFundMe page set up by the family calls Tiera “a beautiful young princess who brought so much joy to our lives,” adding that “the pain of losing her is unimaginable.”

A Call for Change

Tiera’s story is a painful reminder of how domestic and intimate partner violence can lead to deadly consequences—not only for the victim but for those who try to step in and help.

The Rivers family hopes her death will inspire action and awareness, saving others from suffering the same fate. They plan to honor Tiera’s courage by offering hope and help to women in abusive relationships.

“Any type of help, so we can be there to help them,” Amber said. “So this doesn’t happen to somebody else.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, support is available. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

She intended to buy a new car but was discovered dead inside one. 16 years later, investigators say they arrested the killer

She intended to buy a new car but was discovered dead inside one. 16 years later, investigators say they arrested the killer

A father of three was fatally stabbed on a New York City bus after a fight over a seat, according to police

A father of three was fatally stabbed on a New York City bus after a fight over a seat, according to police

She had packed her bags and planned to go, but her controlling boyfriend killed her in cold blood

She had packed her bags and planned to go, but her controlling boyfriend killed her in cold blood

Police believe they have solved the 50-year mystery of a woman's murder inside a Volkswagen Beetle

Police believe they have solved the 50-year mystery of a woman’s murder inside a Volkswagen Beetle

Nebraska mom once awoke to find her husband standing over her with a knife. Months later, the entire family was stabbed to death

Nebraska mom once awoke to find her husband standing over her with a knife. Months later, the entire family was stabbed to death

A teacher stabbed a woman 15 times after she rejected him. What he told police thereafter was also haunting

A teacher stabbed a woman 15 times after she rejected him. What he told police thereafter was also haunting

Leave a Comment