She made it through cancer four times. Then she was shot and killed

A 49-year-old cancer survivor and single mother of four, Jennifer James, tragically lost her life when she was hit by a stray bullet inside her own home in Berthoud, Colorado, on the night of April 28, 2025.

Jennifer, who had fought breast cancer five times over the past 20 years, was remembered by loved ones as a kind, strong, and loving mother. Her sudden death has left her family and community devastated.

Stray Bullet Fired from Outside Her Home

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), police were called at 11:20 p.m. about a shooting on April 28. Jennifer was sitting in her home when she was struck by a bullet that came from outside.

She was found seriously injured, and while deputies and a nearby state trooper tried to save her, she died at the scene. Other family members were present in the house but were not injured.

20-Year-Old Suspect Confessed to Firing the Shot

Investigators identified Ebenezer Worku, a 20-year-old man, as the suspect after nearby home surveillance footage helped track him down. He was arrested on May 1 and allegedly admitted to firing the fatal shot, claiming it was an accident.

Worku told police he was cleaning his gun in a car and tried to clear it by firing it out of the driver’s side window. He said he didn’t realize a live round was still inside. After firing, he allegedly turned off his car’s lights and drove away to avoid attention.

He is now being held at Larimer County Jail on a first-degree murder charge – extreme indifference, with a $1.25 million bond. His next court hearing is scheduled for June 6.

Jennifer James Remembered as a Fighter and Loving Mother

Friends and family have described Jennifer as someone who spread joy and strength wherever she went. A GoFundMe page set up by her friend Juliána King shared how Jennifer had battled cancer bravely since age 29, and was still undergoing chemotherapy at the time of her death.

“Jennifer was the epitome of sunshine. Anyone who knew her thought of her as the nicest person they had known,” King wrote.



Jennifer James’ tragic and sudden death highlights the heartbreaking consequences of careless gun use. A mother who had already endured unimaginable challenges, including two decades of fighting cancer, was taken away in an instant. As the legal case continues, the community is coming together to support her children and honor her memory.

