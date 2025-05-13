She intended to buy a new car but was discovered dead inside one. 16 years later, investigators say they arrested the killer

More than 16 years after the cold-blooded killing of a young woman in Massachusetts, a man has finally been indicted for her murder. Authorities say Heinsky Anacreon, now 38, helped shoot and kill 23-year-old Charline Rosemond in 2009 — then celebrated her death with a bottle of champagne while her family desperately searched for her.

Cold Case Breaks Open After Over a Decade

On April 7, 2009, Charline Rosemond was last seen alive in Somerville, Massachusetts, after she left home to buy a used car. Her family reported her missing that night when she didn’t return with her father’s car.

Six days later, on April 13, police found her body in the backseat of her father’s vehicle, abandoned in a parking lot. She had been shot in the head, and the case quickly became a murder investigation. But for years, no arrests were made.

Now, after years of silence, Anacreon has been officially charged with murder, as well as misleading police and legal authorities, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

A Car Deal Turned Deadly

Just days before her murder, Rosemond had withdrawn $4,100 in cash to buy a used Lexus, hoping to get a good deal. Prosecutors say she was set up by Anacreon and another man, Roberto Jeune, who Rosemond believed was a close friend.

Instead of helping her buy a car, the two men allegedly lured her to a remote parking lot, where she was robbed and killed. Investigators believe the motive was money — and that the two men killed her in cold blood over $4,000.

She did not have the cash on her when she was found, confirming suspicions of a planned robbery.

A Shocking Confession and Missing Weapon

At some point, Anacreon reportedly confessed to a close acquaintance that he had provided the .44 Magnum firearm used in the murder. He later admitted to throwing the gun into a body of water, and it has never been recovered.

Authorities say that following the murder, Anacreon and Jeune celebrated by drinking champagne, showing no remorse as Rosemond’s family spent days frantically searching for her.

Justice Long Overdue

District Attorney Marian Ryan called the indictment an important first step in finally holding Anacreon accountable.

“Charline Rosemond was a promising and hard-working young woman with her whole life ahead of her,” Ryan said. “We allege she was taken advantage of and murdered by two men who were willing to take her life for $4,000. They celebrated the murder and left her body for her family to find.”

Anacreon appeared in court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is already serving a six-year sentence in an unrelated case and is scheduled to return to court on June 24.

As for Roberto Jeune, he passed away of natural causes in July 2024 in Philadelphia. Authorities say he would have also been charged if he were still alive.

