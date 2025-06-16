Sen. John Hoffman of Minnesota’s wife speaks out following the shooting, saying she is “incredibly lucky to be alive” while the suspect is still at large.

Yvette Hoffman has spoken out for the first time since she and her husband, Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman, were critically injured in a targeted attack on June 14, 2024. The incident, which has been described as a politically motivated assassination, also resulted in the deaths of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday, June 15, Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota included a heartfelt message from Yvette, who expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community while detailing the severity of the attack.

1. Yvette’s First Public Statement

In her message, Yvette began by thanking everyone for their kindness and support during this difficult time:

“Our family is so humbled by the love and outpouring we’ve received from everyone,” Yvette said. “John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods.”

Yvette revealed that both she and her husband had sustained multiple gunshot wounds, with her husband, Senator John Hoffman, having been struck by nine bullets, and Yvette herself being hit by eight.

“We are both incredibly lucky to be alive,” she continued, referring to the devastating injuries both suffered during the attack.

Yvette also expressed her deep sorrow over the deaths of Melissa and Mark Hortman, stating:

“We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. We have no words,” referring to the tragic deaths of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, who were killed during the same attack. “There is never a place for this kind of political hate.”

2. Details of the Shooting Incident

The shooting took place in the early hours of Saturday, June 14, at the Hoffman residence in Champlin, Minnesota. Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were targeted in a separate attack from Rep. Melissa Hortman. Authorities later confirmed that the shooter had impersonated a police officer, gaining access to the homes of both couples.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz immediately labeled the incident as a targeted attack, condemning the violence as politically motivated.

Local authorities were alerted to the situation around 2 a.m. when the shootings occurred. Once on the scene, first responders administered life-saving measures and quickly transported both Hoffmans to a nearby hospital.

3. Hope Hoffman’s Heroic Survival

A local news report later revealed that the Hoffmans’ adult daughter, Hope Hoffman, was present during the attack. Yvette Hoffman’s heroic act of shielding her daughter with her own body is credited with saving Hope’s life.

According to Yvette’s nephew, Matt Oleg, Yvette threw herself over Hope to protect her from the gunfire. As a result, Hope, a 28-year-old disability rights activist, was not injured during the attack.

“Yvette threw herself on top of her daughter. Hope was not hit by any gunfire,” Oleg shared in an interview with KARE 11.

4. The Suspect: Vance Boelter

Authorities identified Vance Boelter, 57, as the suspected gunman shortly after the attack. Boelter is believed to have fled the scene after the shooting and is considered armed and dangerous.

Boelter was reportedly last seen wearing a light-colored cowboy hat, a dark-colored long-sleeve collared shirt, light pants, and carrying a dark bag. Authorities urged the public to report any sightings of Boelter and to avoid approaching him.

5. Discovery of Boelter’s Vehicle and Ongoing Manhunt

A vehicle allegedly belonging to Boelter was discovered more than 50 miles away from the crime scene on June 15 in Faxon Township, Sibley County, Minnesota. The discovery prompted local authorities to issue an emergency alert to residents, urging them to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity.

The FBI has joined the search, offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Boelter’s arrest and conviction. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Brooklyn Park Police Department are working alongside the FBI Minneapolis Field Office to track down the suspect.

6. FBI’s Involvement and Investigation Updates

The FBI’s involvement has brought increased resources to the search for Boelter. Images of the suspect have been circulated to the public, and the $50,000 reward is intended to help incentivize tips that lead to his arrest.

Authorities have expressed concern over Boelter’s potential access to weapons and his dangerous demeanor, making him a priority for capture.

7. Local Residents React to the Tragedy

Residents of Sibley County have been left in shock by the events, with some expressing heightened concerns about their safety. Jennifer Brown, a local resident, shared her feelings of unease in an interview with Fox affiliate KMSP, saying she would not be opening her doors to strangers until the suspect is apprehended.

“I’m not opening my doors to anyone who doesn’t look like they belong in the neighborhood,” Brown said.

The community remains on edge as law enforcement agencies continue to search for Boelter and work to provide justice for the victims.

SOURCE