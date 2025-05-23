‘Say you were drinking’: On-duty officer assaulted pregnant girlfriend who threatened to reveal his infidelity to his wife, police say

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – A Florida police officer is facing serious criminal charges after allegedly physically assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, then trying to pressure her to change her story while officers were present in her home.

Timothy Skaggs, 39, a Fort Lauderdale police officer, was arrested by his own department on May 17 after the woman reported he assaulted her inside her apartment while her two children were nearby.

Alleged Assault During Confrontation

According to a booking report obtained by Law&Crime, the woman told police she had confronted Skaggs about still being romantically involved with his wife, even though they had been living together for over a year. What followed was a violent confrontation.

She claimed Skaggs pushed her, strangled her, punched her, and restrained her in the bedroom, all while her children were outside the door. The woman said she reassured the kids that she was okay to keep them calm.

Skaggs Allegedly Tried to Prevent Calls for Help

The report also stated that Skaggs tried to stop the woman and her children from calling for help. He later left the home in his police cruiser, still wearing his official uniform.

The woman confirmed to police that Skaggs knew she was pregnant at the time of the alleged assault.

Officer Tries to Get Victim to Change Her Statement

Shockingly, while police were helping the woman collect her belongings, Skaggs allegedly called her multiple times, asking her to retract her claims.

One officer, who was with her during a speakerphone call, recognized Skaggs’ voice as he reportedly said:

“Negate everything. Say you were drinking.”

In another call, he allegedly pleaded:

“I’m going to lose my job. Call them now. I’m begging you. Say you were drinking. Call them. Negate everything.”

Officer Denies Allegations, Victim Shows Photo Evidence

Skaggs later spoke to detectives and denied hitting the woman, claiming she struck him instead. He also denied any history of domestic violence, but the woman told police, “this happens a lot,” and showed them photos of bruises she said were caused by previous assaults.

Charges Filed Against Officer Skaggs

Timothy Skaggs now faces a long list of serious charges:

Aggravated battery on a pregnant victim

False imprisonment

Two counts of domestic battery

Two counts of witness tampering

Two counts of robbery by sudden snatching with a firearm or weapon

He was taken into custody on May 17 and later released on bond. A judge has ordered him to surrender his weapons and have no contact with the alleged victim.

Police Department Response

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief William Schultz confirmed that Skaggs has been placed on paid administrative leave. He stated that a full internal investigation will follow the criminal proceedings.

“The alleged behavior will not be tolerated and is not representative of the men and women of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department,” Schultz said.

SOURCE