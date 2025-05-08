Prosecutors claim that a man purposefully mowed down a mother and her dog as they were out on a family stroll in retaliation for a “sensitive” crime between kids

In a shocking incident in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin, a man is accused of deliberately running over a family in what police are calling an act of “vigilante justice.” Jeffrey Endres, 49, allegedly used his vehicle to target Dr. Kami Hansen, a well-known chiropractor, and her family on the evening of April 28.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

Around 6:30 pm on April 28, Dr. Hansen, her husband, one of their children, and their family dog were taking a walk when they were allegedly struck by Endres. The crash took place in Cottage Grove, a suburb near Madison. Dr. Hansen was thrown 25 to 30 feet from the point of impact, and tragically, both she and the family dog, a black pit bull, lost their lives. While her husband only sustained minor injuries, their child needed surgery for a concussion.

Witnesses on the scene reported that they saw Endres’s vehicle accelerating toward the family, with one eyewitness even claiming the car jumped the curb to hit the group.

Endres’s Actions and Statements

After the crash, Endres reportedly remained at the scene and told police he was “having a bad day.” He claimed he lost control of his vehicle while driving to a gas station. However, an Uber driver, who had been nearby, contradicted this statement, saying Endres’s vehicle jerked and was deliberately steered off course.

The criminal complaint revealed that the crash was not an accident, as initially suggested by Endres. According to Deputy District Attorney William Brown, the crash was an act of “revenge” stemming from an undisclosed incident between Endres’s child and Hansen’s child.

The Motive Behind the Attack

The incident reportedly followed a “sensitive crime” that had been brought up between the children of Endres and Dr. Hansen in late March. In the days leading up to the crash, Endres had made an official records request for police documents related to the alleged event. On April 28, just hours before the crash, he received a redacted version of a police report regarding the incident.

Endres, who had been neighbors with Hansen until recently, is facing serious charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted homicide, and mistreatment of animals leading to death.

Legal Consequences and Charges

Endres is currently charged with first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and animal cruelty. His bond was set at $1 million, with strict conditions if he is released, including no contact with the Hansen family and no presence in Cottage Grove. He is also prohibited from drinking alcohol.

A preliminary hearing for Endres is scheduled for May 14. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This tragic incident has left the community in shock, and the case is raising important questions about revenge and the consequences of taking the law into one’s own hands. As investigations continue, the legal proceedings will shed more light on the events leading up to the fatal crash.

SOURCE