Prosecutors claim a woman stabbed her attorney lover 67 times on his houseboat, leaving pink fingernails protruding from his body

A 24-year-old woman from Massachusetts, Nora Nelson, is facing murder charges after allegedly stabbing her 65-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Donahue, on his houseboat in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood. The incident, which occurred in February, led to the discovery of Donahue’s gruesome death, and Nelson’s questionable behavior has raised further concerns. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges during her court arraignment.

The Discovery of Donahue’s Body

The case began when Boston police officers were called to Donahue’s houseboat for a well-being check on February 2, 2024, around 10:43 p.m. When they arrived at the boat, they were greeted by Nora Nelson, who gave conflicting stories and a fake name. Nelson was with Donahue’s dog, a golden retriever, which she initially secured before officers continued their questioning.

After asking her to secure the dog, officers observed Nelson moving around the houseboat and seemingly cleaning up or picking up items. Her answers to their questions about Donahue’s whereabouts were inconsistent, contradictory, and nonsensical, according to prosecutor Rita Muiz, who provided graphic details in court. After further inspection, police found Donahue’s body wrapped in a carpet and tied to dumbbells by a jump rope, floating near the houseboat’s glass doors.

Autopsy and Evidence of Violence

The autopsy report revealed the horrific details of Donahue’s death, showing that he had suffered 67 stab wounds to his head and chest. One part of the knife blade had been lodged in Donahue’s forehead, and the blade was later found by a dive team in the water at the marina.

Additionally, two pink fake fingernails, which Nelson identified as hers, were found on Donahue’s body. A significant amount of reddish-brown stains were found throughout the houseboat, particularly on a bedsheet used as a curtain in the doorway.

In a further disturbing discovery, one of Donahue’s dogs, Champ, a golden retriever, was found dead in the water near the boat. A necropsy confirmed that Champ had been strangled.

Nelson’s Inconsistent Responses

Nelson’s behavior following the discovery of Donahue’s body continued to raise red flags. At the police station, she provided a second fake name, telling officers her name was “Mary” and exhibited erratic and confused behavior.

Her mental state has been called into question since her arrest, with her defense attorney requesting a mental health evaluation. The evaluation was ordered in April, and although the results were not discussed at the recent court hearing, a court clinician noted that Nelson seemed to lack understanding of the seriousness of the charges against her. The clinician also suggested that Nelson might be showing symptoms of a psychotic disorder, although those symptoms appeared to lessen after she began taking medication.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Nora Nelson is currently being held without bail after she missed a court appearance in May. She is facing murder charges for Donahue’s death, as well as charges for killing Champ, Donahue’s dog.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 15, 2024. The case has drawn attention not only because of the brutal nature of the crime but also due to Nelson’s strange behavior and conflicting statements after the discovery of Donahue’s body.

A Community in Shock

The death of Joseph Donahue, a well-known Boston attorney, and the violent murder of his dog have shocked the local community. Donahue’s colleagues and neighbors are still grappling with the senseless violence, and the case continues to unfold with further legal proceedings.

As authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder, including Nelson’s actions and mental health, the story of Nora Nelson and Joseph Donahue serves as a chilling reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and the devastating consequences of such tragic events.

