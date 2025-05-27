Police say at least 11 people were hospitalized after a Memorial Day weekend shooting in South Carolina

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. – A peaceful Sunday evening turned chaotic after a shooting near a boat dock in Little River, South Carolina, left multiple people hospitalized, according to Horry County Police.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on May 25, near the Intracoastal Waterway, approximately 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.

What We Know So Far

According to a Facebook update from the Horry County Police Department (HCPD), 11 people were taken to local hospitals by Horry County Fire Rescue. Authorities also confirmed that other victims may have arrived at hospitals on their own, suggesting the total number of injured may be higher.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” the police stated.

Police Say It Was an ‘Isolated Incident’

Despite the large number of victims, authorities believe the shooting was not random.

“There is no risk to the community at this time,” HCPD said.

Residents were urged to stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to do their work safely and efficiently.

North Myrtle Beach Officer Injured in Unrelated Incident

Adding to the evening’s chaos, a North Myrtle Beach police officer was also injured nearby. However, this injury happened during an unrelated call, when the officer’s service weapon accidentally discharged, striking his own leg.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

“No other individuals were injured, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety,” officials confirmed in a separate Facebook post.

Investigation Underway

Both incidents are being investigated separately, and authorities have yet to release details on:

What led to the shooting

Whether suspects have been identified or arrested

The conditions of the shooting victims

Multiple agencies, including the Horry County Police, North Myrtle Beach Police, and Myrtle Beach Police, are assisting in the investigations.

A Shocking Incident with an Ongoing Investigation

What began as a typical Sunday night in Little River ended in gunfire and emergency responses, leaving many injured and a community in shock. While police say the threat has passed, the investigation continues, and more details are expected to follow in the coming days.

SOURCE