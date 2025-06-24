Police say a guy locked a pregnant woman in an RV and beat her unconscious while saying, “Welcome to Hell House.”

Andrew Gutierrez, 35, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon for a violent attack on a pregnant woman. The brutal assault occurred in January 2024, when Gutierrez allegedly locked the woman inside an RV, where he beat her into unconsciousness, all while threatening to end her pregnancy.

The Attack and Investigation

On January 13, 2024, the Bryan Police Department responded to a disconnected 911 call, which led them to the RV where the victim was found severely beaten and requiring immediate medical attention. The woman, who was 11 weeks pregnant, had sustained multiple injuries, including bruising and swelling on her face, stomach, and chest.

According to the victim’s statement, Gutierrez locked her in the RV during an argument, telling her, “Welcome to Hell House,” and threatening to end her pregnancy. The victim alleges that Gutierrez then grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly punched her in the face and stomach. She further described how he held a 10-inch kitchen knife to her neck and threatened to kill her. After throwing the knife aside, the assault continued, with Gutierrez allegedly kicking, punching, and kneeing her until she lost consciousness.

The victim was able to call 911 while Gutierrez was outside disposing of evidence, giving the authorities the RV’s location before hanging up. When he returned, she claimed that both she and her baby needed medical help, but Gutierrez allegedly told her to lie and say she had been assaulted by two women to protect himself from trouble.

The Arrest and Evidence

When police arrived, they quickly arrested Gutierrez and recovered a knife matching the victim’s description. The scene inside the RV revealed signs of a violent struggle, including broken glass and blood on the floor.

Gutierrez was arrested and placed in custody, and authorities were able to confirm the victim’s account of events. The Brazos County District Attorney’s Office emphasized that Gutierrez’s prior criminal history played a significant role in the sentencing. He had previously served a five-year sentence in 2016 for Assault Family Violence Continuous.

Sentencing and Commitment to Victim Protection

Gutierrez was sentenced to 25 years in prison, with the stipulation that he must serve at least half of the sentence before being eligible for parole, due to the use of a deadly weapon in the assault. Family violence was also noted as a factor in the case.

In a statement, Assistant District Attorneys Adam Andreski and Rachel Porter expressed their commitment to ensuring that the victim and her child are protected from further harm. They emphasized the importance of holding domestic abusers accountable and preventing further escalation of violent behavior.

This sentence provides justice for the victim and ensures her and her child’s safety moving forward. Domestic violence, especially in the form of such brutal attacks, is a serious issue, and Gutierrez’s conviction and sentencing send a clear message that violent behavior will not be tolerated.

