Police Say a Florida Woman Frequently Stabbed Her Daughter-in-Law in Front of Her Grandchildren

A family dispute in Homestead, Florida, turned into a horrifying scene when a 57-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her daughter-in-law after a night of drinking. One woman is now in the hospital in critical condition, while the other is in jail facing a charge of attempted murder.

What Happened?

Celestine Ward, 57, was arrested after police say she admitted to stabbing her daughter-in-law during a fight. Officers with the Homestead Police Department arrived at the home to find the victim on the floor, bleeding heavily, and leaning against a cot bed in the living room.

According to the arrest report, when officers asked who was responsible, Ward replied, “I did because she was on me, I couldn’t get her off me.”

Ward was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center while she waits for her first court appearance.

A Child’s Shocking Statement

Police also spoke with the children inside the home. One child, reportedly the victim’s daughter, told officers that earlier in the day her mother and father had been fighting, and the father eventually left.

After that, the girl told police that her mother and grandmother (Ward) started arguing. She then made a heartbreaking and chilling statement:

“Grandma started to kill mommy with the knife. The knife is in the room under the bed.”

The children have been placed in the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Victim’s Side of the Story

At the hospital, detectives spoke with the victim, who confirmed that she and Ward had spent the day drinking at a Chili’s restaurant. She said she couldn’t recall exactly what triggered the argument once they got home but remembered that Ward suddenly charged at her.

The victim said she managed to push Ward away at first, but Ward came at her again — this time with a knife — and began stabbing her multiple times, according to the arrest report.

Ward’s Version

Ward claimed she was defending herself and told officers that the victim had punched her in the face several times. However, detectives noted in their report that Ward had no visible injuries at the time of her arrest.

This disturbing incident highlights how quickly a family disagreement can escalate into something much more dangerous, especially when alcohol is involved. With the victim still in critical condition and children now in protective custody, the consequences of this violent event will likely impact the family for a long time.

The investigation is ongoing, and Ward could face serious prison time if convicted of attempted murder.

