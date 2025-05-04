Police said the sex offender visited Salt Lake City parks, leading to the arrest of the kidnapper who held Elizabeth Smart captive for nine months

Wanda Barzee, 79, who infamously helped her husband Brian David Mitchell abduct and abuse Elizabeth Smart in 2002, is once again facing legal trouble—this time for violating sex offender restrictions in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arrest for Park Visits

On Thursday, May 1, Salt Lake City Police arrested Barzee for allegedly entering two public parks, Liberty Park and Sugar House Park, which is a violation of Utah laws governing registered sex offenders.

Police spokesperson Brent Weisberg confirmed that Barzee was booked into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of violating state laws that prohibit sex offenders from entering protected areas such as parks.

She was later released on judicial orders, according to court records.

Background: Barzee’s Past and Release

Barzee and Mitchell abducted Elizabeth Smart, then 14, from her Salt Lake City bedroom in June 2002, holding her captive for nine months. During that time, Smart was repeatedly sexually assaulted, often with Barzee’s full knowledge and participation. Smart has been vocal over the years, stating that Barzee was not just an accomplice but an active participant in her abuse.

Despite public outcry, Barzee was released from federal prison in 2018 after serving 15 years. At the time, Elizabeth Smart expressed deep concern over the release, calling Barzee “evil” and saying she remained a threat to society.

Ongoing Concerns and Monitoring

The Salt Lake City Police Department stated that criminal prosecution remains a priority. In addition, social workers and crisis intervention detectives are collaborating through a co-response model to ensure Barzee is monitored and that public safety plans are in place as the legal process unfolds.

Authorities say they are closely tracking Barzee’s movements and working with other agencies to determine whether she violated other terms of her release.

Barzee’s arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing trauma and concern that her presence in the community causes. While she is no longer in custody, her return to the criminal justice system has reignited conversations about victims’ rights, recidivism, and how society handles those convicted of heinous crimes.

