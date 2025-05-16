Police said that after a girl escapes from her home where she was allegedly held captive, kept in a dog crate, and abused, her mother and stepfather are arrested

In a deeply disturbing case from New Jersey, a teenage girl escaped from a home where she said she was held captive and abused for years. Her story has led to the arrest of her mother and stepfather, who now face serious charges. Authorities are investigating claims of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse that reportedly began when the girl was just 11 years old.

Abuse Allegedly Began in 2018

Brenda Spencer, 38, and her husband Branndon Mosley, 41, were arrested after their 18-year-old daughter reported that she had been kept in confinement and abused since around 2018. According to a police report from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Gloucester Township Police Department, the girl had been removed from school in sixth grade and kept inside the house from then on.

She told investigators that she was first locked inside a dog crate for about a year, being let out only sometimes. After that, she said she was moved to a bathroom where she was chained and padlocked inside. When family visited the house, she would be let out so no one would notice anything strange.

Lived in a Room With No Toilet, Watched by Alarms

The teenager also said she was later forced to live in a small, empty room with nothing but a bucket to use as a toilet. She claimed there was an alarm system that would notify Spencer and Mosley if she tried to leave. Police confirmed the presence of animals, including dogs and chinchillas, and described the living conditions in the house as filthy and unsafe.

Investigators also said the girl was physically beaten with belts and was allegedly sexually abused by her stepfather.

The Escape and Rescue

On May 8, 2025, the girl finally managed to escape the house. A neighbor helped her and reported the abuse to the police. Soon after, law enforcement officers conducted a search of the home, where they discovered the poor living conditions and confirmed the girl’s claims of mistreatment.

Another child, a 13-year-old girl who also lived in the house, had reportedly been removed from school years earlier as well. Both girls were said to be “homeschooled,” though investigators are reviewing the truth of that claim.

Authorities Take Action

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay confirmed during a press conference on May 14 that Brenda Spencer is the biological mother of both girls, and Branndon Mosley is their stepfather. The parents now face several charges, including child abuse, unlawful imprisonment, and sexual assault.

The case is still being investigated, and both children are now in safe hands, receiving care and support from authorities.

A Wake-Up Call for Communities

This shocking case is a reminder of how abuse can happen even in quiet neighborhoods. The girl’s courage in escaping and speaking out has led to justice being served. It also shows the importance of staying alert and speaking up if something doesn’t seem right. Authorities urge anyone with more information about the case to come forward.

