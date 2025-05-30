Police said a man shot his new girlfriend in the head with a shotgun because he assumed she was ‘a male with dreads’

Deangelo Mitchell, 27, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend, Jyrah Smith, 23, in Memphis. Police say Mitchell claims he mistook Smith for someone else during an early morning shooting on May 23.

The Shooting Incident

Smith, a mother of three, was found outside Mitchell’s apartment on East Georgia Avenue with a single shotgun wound to the head. Police discovered one spent shotgun shell inside the apartment.

Mitchell was not at the scene initially but turned himself in later that day. During a police interview, he said he was awakened by voices and knocking at his door and armed himself with a shotgun for protection. When the door opened, he fired, thinking he saw “a man with dreads,” not realizing the victim was his girlfriend.

No Attempt to Help Victim

Police found no evidence that Mitchell tried to help Smith or call for emergency assistance after the shooting.

Smith’s brother discovered her body as he was leaving for work. Smith’s father revealed that the relationship was new, lasting about two months, and described the killing as an act of domestic violence that should have been prevented.

Past History and Legal Status

The victim’s father said Mitchell had violated bond conditions and should have been in jail. Court records show Mitchell had prior domestic violence charges dating back to 2019 involving other women.

Mitchell is currently held in Shelby County Jail with a $760,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 9.

