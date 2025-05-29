Police have yet to explain why a man waited over an hour to shoot a college student dead. Affidavit

In a tragic incident in Atlanta, Georgia, a 22-year-old student was shot and killed at his apartment after being stalked for more than an hour. The victim, Akash Banerjee, was a student at Georgia Tech. The suspect, 21-year-old Nigel Belser, a student at Morehouse College, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Victim Shot After Returning From Nearby Store

The incident occurred on May 18 at Banerjee’s apartment complex. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by local media, surveillance video showed Belser entering the building around 4 p.m. and using the stairs to reach the ninth floor. He reportedly tried to open Banerjee’s apartment door before hiding in a stairwell.

Banerjee had left his apartment briefly to visit a nearby gas station. When he returned about 10 minutes later, he was startled after seemingly noticing someone in the stairwell. As per the affidavit, he appeared frightened and took a step back. That’s when Belser allegedly attacked him.

Gunshot to the Head and Desperate Plea for Help

Despite the sudden attack, Banerjee reportedly tried to defend himself. Belser then shot him in the head. In a desperate attempt for help, Banerjee managed to knock on a nearby apartment door before collapsing.

“There is someone in front of my door lying on the floor,” a 911 caller said. “We heard a loud noise… Come quick because he’s apparently been shot in the head.”

Paramedics responded quickly and rushed Banerjee to the hospital. He fought for his life for two days but died from his injuries on May 20.

Suspect Identified and Surrenders to Police

Following the shooting, Atlanta Police released security footage of a person of interest. Investigators soon identified Belser as the suspect. He turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on May 26 and remains in custody without bond.

Belser is now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

No Known Motive Yet

Police have not revealed any motive for the killing or clarified if the two students knew each other. The investigation is ongoing.

Belser’s attorney, Keith Adams, who previously represented rapper Young Thug, claims that Belser is actually the victim in this case, but did not provide more information. “He has no record whatsoever, strong ties to the community, a very strong family,” Adams told WSB-TV.

Community Shocked by the Incident

The tragic death of a young student has shocked both Georgia Tech and Morehouse College communities. Many are awaiting more answers about why this terrible act happened.

