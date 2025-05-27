Police claim that his younger sister opened fire after he was killed in cold blood

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – A 17-year-old girl, Deashia Smith, has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of her 20-year-old brother, Rae’quan Smith, earlier this year in the Naranja area of southwest Miami-Dade.

Smith faces second-degree murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a May 22 press release from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

Timeline of the Shooting

On February 7, around 11:55 p.m., Miami-Dade deputies responded to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, they found multiple shell casings scattered across the street. Shortly after, they learned that Rae’quan had been shot multiple times and was transported to a hospital by two men. He later died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Deashia Smith Arrested in March

Deashia Smith was first taken into custody on March 10 for illegal possession of a firearm. During the investigation, detectives discovered that the gun she had was one of two weapons used in her brother’s murder.

According to an arrest affidavit, her mother told police that Deashia admitted to being in a car with another suspect, Elton Hightower, at the time of the shooting.

Eyewitness and Cellphone Evidence

An eyewitness reported seeing both Hightower and Deashia fire guns in Rae’quan’s direction before fleeing the scene.

Detectives also used cellphone location data to link Hightower to the area at the time of the shooting.

“Through investigative means, detectives were able to determine that on the night of the homicide, Elton Hightower and Deashia Smith discharged firearms in the direction of Rae’quan Smith,” said the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office in their statement.

Elton Hightower Arrested on May 21

Elton Hightower was arrested on May 21 and also faces charges of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Both suspects remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Tragic Family Violence Leads to Arrests

This case has stunned the Miami-Dade community — not only due to the tragic loss of a young life, but also because the victim’s own sister is accused in his death. With strong forensic evidence and witness testimony, police say they are confident in the charges brought forward. The case remains under investigation.

