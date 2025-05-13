Police believe they have solved the 50-year mystery of a woman’s murder inside a Volkswagen Beetle

Nearly 50 years after the tragic killing of 24-year-old Jeanette Ralston in San Jose, California, investigators have finally charged a suspect — thanks to a single fingerprint left on a pack of Eve cigarettes.

Breakthrough in a 47-Year-Old Case

On January 31, 1977, Ralston was last seen leaving the Lion’s Den Bar in San Jose just before midnight with a man no one could identify at the time. The next morning, her body was discovered in the back seat of her Volkswagen Beetle, parked nearby.

She had been strangled with a long-sleeve dress shirt and sexually assaulted, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Evidence also showed that someone attempted — but failed — to set her car on fire.

For decades, the case went cold. But a 2024 fingerprint match changed everything.

A Single Fingerprint Brings Justice

Last year, investigators made a last attempt to run fingerprints from the crime scene through the FBI database, thanks to a 2018 upgrade in the system that allows for more accurate matching.

“Last year, we threw a Hail Mary by running all of the prints from the crime scene through the FBI database one last time,” said Deputy District Attorney Rob Baker.

That Hail Mary worked. A fingerprint found on a cigarette pack inside Ralston’s car finally matched a man named Willie Eugene Sims, now 69 years old, living in Ohio.

DNA Confirms the Match

Back in 1977, Sims was an Army private stationed at Fort Ord in California. Although he had previously been convicted in 1978 for assault with intent to commit murder, he moved out of the state before DNA collection became standard.

When authorities recently matched his fingerprint, Santa Clara County investigators traveled to Ashtabula County, Ohio, with help from local officials to collect a DNA sample from Sims.

That sample matched DNA found under Ralston’s fingernails and on the shirt used to strangle her — finally confirming his connection to the crime.

Arrest, Charges, and Court Appearance

Sims was extradited to California and officially arraigned on May 9, 2025, at the Santa Clara County Hall of Justice. He is currently being held without bail and has not yet entered a plea. His next court date is scheduled for August 12.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Sims could face 25 years to life in prison.

“We Don’t Forget and We Don’t Give Up”

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen praised the determination of investigators and the progress of forensic science.

“Every day, forensic science grows better, and every day criminals are closer to being caught. We don’t forget and we don’t give up.”

This case is a powerful reminder of how cold cases can still be solved with persistence, evolving technology, and the dedication of law enforcement.

