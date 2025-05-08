Police believe the father intentionally set fire to the burning house where two teenagers and a dog were found dead

A Kentucky man has been arrested after two teenage sons were tragically found dead inside a burning home in Franklin County, Kentucky. Authorities allege that the father set the fire intentionally, leading to the heartbreaking deaths of his sons.

The victims, 13-year-old Bently Fields and 15-year-old Rylan Fields, were discovered dead along with the family dog after emergency services responded to a house fire on Wednesday, April 30, 2024.

The Fire and Arrest

Dustin Fields, 43, was arrested the following day on Thursday, May 1, and charged with first-degree arson, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Chief Dwayne Depp. Fields was not at the scene when the authorities arrived, but he showed up a few minutes later, and he was taken into custody after giving conflicting statements to investigators.

Reports also revealed that Fields’ shoes were found with an accelerant, and those shoes were located in various parts of the home, including near the boys’ bodies. This evidence contributed to his arrest, as per the arrest citation shared by local media outlets like The State Journal and WLKY.

The Boys’ Lives and Passions

The boys’ identities were confirmed by the medical examiner and publicly released on Monday, May 5. Their sibling set up a GoFundMe page to honor their memory, sharing details about their lives. According to the fundraiser:

Bently loved to fish and even made YouTube videos under the name BMF’S OUTDOORS.

Rylan was known for his tech skills and had a keen interest in gadgets.

Court Appearance and Plea

Dustin Fields appeared on Zoom during a Franklin County court session on Monday, May 5. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges of arson. During the hearing, Fields requested to be temporarily released to attend his sons’ funerals, but the request was denied.

“I miss my boys,” he reportedly told the judge during the hearing.

Investigation Ongoing

As of now, further charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, with Chief Dwayne Depp stating that the authorities are continuing to look into the case.

The death of Bently and Rylan Fields is a tragic and devastating event for the family and community. The fact that their father is accused of setting the fire that led to their deaths adds a layer of heartbreak to this already unimaginable tragedy. As the investigation continues, the case serves as a reminder of how child abuse and violence can tragically affect innocent lives.

