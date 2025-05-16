Police are now concentrating on going door-to-door at 400 homes in an effort to find the parents of three abandoned newborn siblings

In a heartbreaking case from London, police are searching for the parents of three newborn babies who were found abandoned at different times over the past several years. The babies, now known to be siblings, were left in separate public places and rescued by kind strangers. Police believe the same mother is behind all three cases and are concerned about her wellbeing.

Baby Elsa Found in Shopping Bag

On January 18, 2025, a dog walker in Newham, East London, discovered a newborn girl inside a shopping bag. Emergency staff later named her “Elsa.” She was quickly taken to safety and given medical attention.

Later, DNA tests revealed a shocking connection: Elsa is the biological sister of two other babies who were abandoned in similar ways in 2017 and 2019.

Siblings Found in 2017 and 2019

In 2017, a baby boy—later named Harry—was found in a bush in Palistow Park, Balaam Street, just over a mile from where Elsa was found. He was wrapped in a towel.

In 2019, a baby girl—named Roman—was found on a bench in Roman Road Park. She was also wrapped in a towel and placed inside a shopping bag. Like Elsa, she was found by a dog walker.

Authorities now believe all three babies were left by the same mother.

Police Investigation Still Ongoing

Despite years of searching, police have not been able to find the parents. Officers have knocked on doors across East London, focusing on over 400 homes. They’ve also reviewed hundreds of hours of CCTV footage and are using the national DNA database to find any possible matches with the children’s mother.

So far, no one has come forward, but police are still hopeful.

There’s also a £20,000 reward for anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of the mother.

Authorities Concerned for the Mother’s Safety

Detective Inspector Jamie Humm, who is leading the investigation, believes the mother may be in danger or mentally unwell. He said, “My strong feeling is that she’s not able to come forward. She may be vulnerable and in a situation where she feels trapped.”

The police have said clearly that they are treating the mother as a victim, not a criminal. They have assured that they are ready to support her with any help she may need.

A Warning About a Possible Fourth Baby

Inspector Humm also mentioned that the pattern of time between each child’s birth could mean a fourth baby may be out there—or may be born soon.

“We can’t ignore the possibility of another baby,” he said. “We need the public’s help to make sure that, if there is another child, they are found safely.”

