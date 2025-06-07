Only 17 minutes’: Jury convicts guy who ‘killed’ his wife in front of her parents, who were attempting to assist her escape

A Florida man, Shantell Adkins, has been found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault after he murdered his wife, Shawntai Adkins, in front of her parents at their home in Daytona Beach. The verdict was delivered after a two-day trial and 17-minute deliberation, as announced by the Volusia County State Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

The Tragic Incident

On October 19, 2023, an argument broke out between Shantell and Shawntai Adkins at their home on Fulton Street in Daytona Beach. As the dispute escalated, Shawntai, 34, called her parents for help. Her parents arrived at the home around 6:30 p.m. and led Shawntai outside. However, Shantell, 37, grabbed a rifle and shot Shawntai in the neck, killing her instantly in front of her parents.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza called the crime “every parent’s worst nightmare” and expressed the devastation caused by another domestic murder. “Adkins executed our victim in front of her parents and then threatened to do the same to them,” Larizza stated.

After the shooting, Shantell Adkins shot himself in the shoulder before fleeing the scene. He was found by responding officers in the front yard and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Lead-Up to the Tragedy

Shawntai Adkins’ mother later revealed in a deposition that Shawntai had discovered her husband’s infidelity earlier in the day. Shawntai found messages on Shantell’s Apple Watch that revealed he had been cheating on her. This discovery led Shawntai to vow to her mother that she would divorce him.

The same day, Shawntai had also confronted Shantell about him taking her motorcycle while intoxicated, just days after being admitted to an alcohol recovery center. This series of events culminated in Shawntai calling her parents for help, and tragically, it was then that Shantell shot her in front of them.

Aftermath and Injury to Shawntai’s Father

In the chaos following the shooting, Shawntai’s father attempted to escape the scene but broke his leg while running away from his son-in-law. Fortunately, he recovered from his injuries, but the trauma of witnessing his daughter’s murder has undoubtedly left deep emotional scars.

Legal Outcome

Shantell Adkins now faces a mandatory life sentence in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23. His conviction is a reminder of the tragic consequences of domestic violence and the devastating impact it has on families.

