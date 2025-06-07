Crime

Only 17 minutes’: Jury convicts guy who ‘killed’ his wife in front of her parents, who were attempting to assist her escape

by Michael
Published On:
Only 17 minutes': Jury convicts guy who 'killed' his wife in front of her parents, who were attempting to assist her escape

A Florida man, Shantell Adkins, has been found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault after he murdered his wife, Shawntai Adkins, in front of her parents at their home in Daytona Beach. The verdict was delivered after a two-day trial and 17-minute deliberation, as announced by the Volusia County State Attorney’s Office on Wednesday.

The Tragic Incident

On October 19, 2023, an argument broke out between Shantell and Shawntai Adkins at their home on Fulton Street in Daytona Beach. As the dispute escalated, Shawntai, 34, called her parents for help. Her parents arrived at the home around 6:30 p.m. and led Shawntai outside. However, Shantell, 37, grabbed a rifle and shot Shawntai in the neck, killing her instantly in front of her parents.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza called the crime “every parent’s worst nightmare” and expressed the devastation caused by another domestic murder. “Adkins executed our victim in front of her parents and then threatened to do the same to them,” Larizza stated.

After the shooting, Shantell Adkins shot himself in the shoulder before fleeing the scene. He was found by responding officers in the front yard and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Lead-Up to the Tragedy

Shawntai Adkins’ mother later revealed in a deposition that Shawntai had discovered her husband’s infidelity earlier in the day. Shawntai found messages on Shantell’s Apple Watch that revealed he had been cheating on her. This discovery led Shawntai to vow to her mother that she would divorce him.

The same day, Shawntai had also confronted Shantell about him taking her motorcycle while intoxicated, just days after being admitted to an alcohol recovery center. This series of events culminated in Shawntai calling her parents for help, and tragically, it was then that Shantell shot her in front of them.

Aftermath and Injury to Shawntai’s Father

In the chaos following the shooting, Shawntai’s father attempted to escape the scene but broke his leg while running away from his son-in-law. Fortunately, he recovered from his injuries, but the trauma of witnessing his daughter’s murder has undoubtedly left deep emotional scars.

Legal Outcome

Shantell Adkins now faces a mandatory life sentence in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 23. His conviction is a reminder of the tragic consequences of domestic violence and the devastating impact it has on families.

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

The Trump administration has set a tight deadline to submit information regarding a man who was 'wrongfully' sent to El Salvador, or face severe fines

The Trump administration has set a tight deadline to submit information regarding a man who was ‘wrongfully’ sent to El Salvador, or face severe fines

Unusual punishments': Mother's girlfriend assisted murder her 8-year-old 35-pound son, found in attic wrapped in trash bag

Unusual punishments’: Mother’s girlfriend assisted murder her 8-year-old 35-pound son, found in attic wrapped in trash bag

"This is what American justice looks like." Trump AG claims Kilmar Abrego Garcia had 'full-time' part in 'alien smuggling operation,' and is en route to the US to face additional federal charges

“This is what American justice looks like.” Trump AG claims Kilmar Abrego Garcia had ‘full-time’ part in ‘alien smuggling operation,’ and is en route to the US to face additional federal charges

A woman whose body was found'shoved' in a closet and covered in a bloody blanket was killed by someone she'really cared about,' according to her relatives

A woman whose body was found’shoved’ in a closet and covered in a bloody blanket was killed by someone she’really cared about,’ according to her relatives

I'm going to shoot you if you don't stop': Wife accused of murdering husband for pursuing dog that saved her from alleged assault

I’m going to shoot you if you don’t stop’: Wife accused of murdering husband for pursuing dog that saved her from alleged assault

Injunctions usurping control': Trump administration continues war against district courts while asking the Supreme Court for authorization to terminate Education Department employees

Injunctions usurping control’: Trump administration continues war against district courts while asking the Supreme Court for authorization to terminate Education Department employees

Leave a Comment