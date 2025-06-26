On the twentieth anniversary of his burial, a man killed his ex-wife at the cemetery near their son’s grave

A British man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his ex-wife, Ann Blackwood, at a cemetery in Stubbington, Hampshire, where their 16-year-old son, Christopher, had been buried exactly 20 years earlier. The tragic event occurred on July 24, 2023, marking a sorrowful anniversary for the family. The case has recently come to light following the lifting of a reporting restriction by a judge.

The Tragic Details

According to the Portsmouth News, Martin Suter, 68, pleaded guilty last year to the murder of Blackwood, 71, after attacking her at Crofton Cemetery. The two had a son, Christopher, who died in 2003 at the age of 16, and had been laid to rest in the same cemetery where Blackwood’s life was taken. The tragic coincidence of his murder occurring 20 years to the day of his son’s death has left the family and community in shock.

Suter was arrested just days after Blackwood’s death, and authorities have been investigating the case ever since. Blackwood’s family expressed their profound sorrow in a statement released through the police, describing her as a “loving, caring, kind-hearted mother” who was enjoying an active retirement with activities such as tennis, sailing, cycling, and music.

The Community’s Shock

The attack took place in Crofton Cemetery, located in Stubbington, a neighborhood known for its low crime rate. Local residents were stunned by the horrific nature of the crime. One resident shared with Metro UK that the murder was “completely unexpected” in such a quiet, friendly community.

The Portsmouth News also reported that Suter was a former local politician with the Green Party, having run for council elections three times in the past. This detail has added another layer of complexity to the case, as the community processes the shock of the crime.

The Aftermath and Ongoing Support

After Blackwood’s death, her family members expressed their devastation. Her daughter, brothers, and friends described her as a woman who was loved by many, a person who was always at the center of her community. Her sudden, tragic loss has left a deep hole in the lives of those who knew her.

The case has drawn widespread attention as the details of the crime unfold. As Suter awaits sentencing, the community and Blackwood’s family continue to come to terms with the heartbreak and loss.

Domestic Violence Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, support is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential help and resources.

