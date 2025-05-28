On her way to the hospital with her dying 20-month-old baby, the mother stopped at Walmart for Pedialyte

A tragic case from Minnesota has led to murder charges against a 32-year-old mother after the death of her 20-month-old son was ruled a homicide. Valerie Zamora is now facing a second-degree unintentional murder charge following disturbing revelations surrounding her toddler’s death.

What Happened to the Child?

On May 15, Valerie Zamora and her partner rushed their sick son to a hospital in Moorhead, Minnesota. But what shocked investigators was that they stopped at a Walmart on the way—even though the boy was reportedly vomiting blood and in critical condition.

Surveillance footage from 10:12 p.m. confirmed Zamora purchasing Pedialyte at the store. Shortly after, her partner ran inside to say the boy was getting worse. They then quickly drove to the hospital, but it was already too late. The child was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Delayed Care and Troubling Details

Court documents reveal that the child had already been seriously ill the day before, on May 14. Witnesses told investigators they urged Zamora to take her son to the hospital, but she allegedly chose to give him Tylenol and Gatorade instead. She also ran errands during the day instead of seeking medical help.

When Zamora’s daughter returned from school that afternoon, she noticed the toddler’s condition was critical. She later told police she feared he would die while she held him.

Zamora reportedly told her daughter she would take the toddler to the hospital once her partner returned home that evening.

Coroner’s Report: A Homicide

An autopsy revealed the child had suffered multiple blunt force injuries, rib fractures, and contusions consistent with assault. The coroner ruled the death as a homicide, contradicting Zamora’s explanation that the toddler “bruised easily.”

Investigators say Zamora admitted she delayed seeking medical help because she feared being reported for neglect and possibly losing custody of her other children.

What’s Next?

Zamora was arrested in Fargo, North Dakota, and is being held in the Cass County Jail. She is expected to be extradited to Moorhead, Minnesota, where she faces the serious charge of second-degree unintentional murder.

If convicted, she could face a lengthy prison sentence.

Community Reaction and Legal Implications

This heartbreaking case has stunned many in the local community. It also brings attention to the dangers of neglect and the importance of timely medical care for children.

Prosecutors will likely argue that the delay in getting care and the condition of the child’s injuries show a pattern of neglect and possible abuse. Meanwhile, defense attorneys may argue that Zamora did not intend to harm her child, hoping to reduce the severity of the charges.

This case is a grim reminder of how vital it is to respond quickly to a child’s medical needs. Authorities stress that delaying care due to fear of consequences can lead to irreversible tragedy. As the investigation continues, Valerie Zamora now faces the justice system for what happened to her son.

