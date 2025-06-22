“Oh, you’re thirsty.” Police claim that a 12-year-old who died “emaciated with all bones visible” was humiliated and taunted by his parents

LEE COUNTY, FL. — Qwentosha Massaquoi, 46, and Louis Massaquoi, 47, have been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse after their 12-year-old son died under horrific conditions earlier this year. The boy, who was homeschooled and spent most of his life indoors, was found severely dehydrated and extremely emaciated, according to authorities.

The Tragic Incident

On January 27, 2025, Louis Massaquoi called 911, reporting that his son was weak and possibly deceased. Emergency medical personnel arrived at the home and found the boy unresponsive. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at 7:57 a.m. The parents initially claimed the child had been sick for several days, suffering from symptoms like vomiting, constipation, and loss of appetite.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that the parents had refused medical care for their son, claiming that seeking treatment was against their religious beliefs, although they could not specify which religious denomination held this stance.

Autopsy Results

The medical examiner’s report revealed that the boy was severely malnourished and dehydrated, with all of his bones visible due to extreme emaciation. The autopsy also found that the child was only wearing a diaper at the time of his death, raising further concerns about his treatment in the days leading up to his tragic passing.

Disturbing Evidence and Incriminating Videos

Investigators seized the parents’ cellphones and uncovered disturbing videos that showed the child being taunted and denied basic nourishment, such as water, by his father. In one video, Louis Massaquoi Sr. allegedly mocked the child for being thirsty, saying, “Oh, your thirsty, oh you want water, you always want water,” and denying him the water he requested. Other footage showed the father mocking the boy for wearing a diaper and poking at him with a stick.

The videos reportedly show that both parents were present during the alleged incidents, indicating that they were both actively involved in tormenting their son. Investigators also discovered footage showing the boy in better health just weeks before his death, with videos from October 2024 showing him dancing and speaking normally. By the time of his death, he had visibly lost weight and appeared unhealthy.

Damning Internet Searches

Further examination of the parents’ internet search history revealed incriminating queries made just days before the child’s death. Searches included terms like “unexplained weight loss,” “excessive thirst,” and “life insurance needs calculator.” Particularly damning were searches made 10 minutes before the parents called 911, including questions about what to do when a child dies and “what to do when a person dies in Florida.” The search log also indicated that the parents had contacted a local funeral home shortly before the 911 call.

Additionally, investigators discovered that in May 2025, the boy’s mother underwent oral surgery and received a blood transfusion, contradicting the parents’ claim that medical treatment was against their beliefs.

Legal Consequences

The Massaquoi parents now face serious charges, including aggravated manslaughter and aggravated child abuse. If convicted, they could face significant prison sentences. The case has raised concerns about child neglect, religious exemption claims, and the safety of children in homes where medical care is refused.

