Nebraska mom once awoke to find her husband standing over her with a knife. Months later, the entire family was stabbed to death

A family in Nebraska has been torn apart by a heartbreaking tragedy that highlights the ongoing mental health crisis. Authorities say Jeremy Koch, 42, fatally stabbed his wife Bailey Koch, 41, and their two sons, Hudson, 18, and Asher, 16, before taking his own life.

A Desperate Fight Against Mental Illness

Bailey had spoken publicly just days before the tragedy, saying she was doing everything she could to help her husband. In a GoFundMe post, Bailey wrote about Jeremy’s long battle with mental illness, sharing that he had suffered multiple suicide attempts since being diagnosed in 2009. She said he had recently been receiving electroconvulsive therapy at a local hospital and was released shortly before the deadly attack.

Despite their efforts, Bailey admitted in her post that the treatments “didn’t work.” She said her husband had become “a shell of himself” and described the experience of dealing with mental illness as a “roller coaster of ups, downs, highs, lows, hope, and no hope.”

The Tragedy Unfolds on Graduation Day

On Saturday, May 10, the same day their oldest son Hudson was set to graduate from high school, police responded to the family’s home at Johnson Lake in Plum Creek Canyon #1. There, they found all four family members dead with knife wounds. A knife was recovered at the scene.

Bailey’s GoFundMe had just expressed relief that Jeremy would be home in time for the graduation. But hours later, a murder-suicide would be reported, devastating the family and their community.

A Father’s Painful Discovery

Bailey’s father, Lane Kugler, said in an open letter on social media that he was the one who found the bodies of his daughter, grandsons, and son-in-law. He wrote, “What I saw will haunt me for the rest of my life.” Kugler also said he was “so angry” about the failed attempts to help Jeremy, stating:

“Jeremy had been fighting mental illness for many, many years. His depression had turned into psychosis. It was not Jeremy that committed this horrific act. It was a sick mind.”

A Community in Mourning

Bailey was a special education teacher at Holdrege Public Schools, according to her Facebook page. The school district released a statement, saying, “Our hearts are with everyone impacted by a tragic event that has deeply affected us all.”

Cozad Community Schools, where both boys were students, also mourned their loss during what was supposed to be Hudson’s graduation ceremony. A video of the graduation was posted online, and Superintendent Dr. Dan Endorf acknowledged the deep pain the school community was feeling.

“The bittersweet emotions felt by the senior class on their graduation day… cannot be concealed in this moment,” he said.

A Cry for Help That Came Too Late

Bailey’s final message on GoFundMe was a cry for help for her husband. “Mental illness is taking my husband from me, and I’m begging you to open your eyes and see the reality that is this society’s mental health crisis,” she wrote.

This tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that mental health issues, if not properly addressed, can have devastating consequences for entire families.

SOURCE