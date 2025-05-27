MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL’: Trump blows Memorial Day rant over ‘USA-hating’ judges, claims they are’sick’ and’very dangerous’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Memorial Day, a day meant to honor America’s fallen soldiers, former President Donald Trump used his Truth Social account to launch a fiery, all-caps rant targeting federal judges, accusing them of protecting criminals and weakening the country.

In a post shared around 7 a.m. EST, Trump wrote:

“HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY … THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY…”

He accused certain judges of being “USA-hating” and said they support policies that allow dangerous criminals to remain in the U.S., leading to more violence and chaos.

Trump’s Anger Over Court Decisions

Trump’s comments come in the middle of ongoing legal battles tied to immigration policies, including accusations that his administration violated federal court orders and civil rights protections.

Recently, a federal judge in Massachusetts ruled that the administration “unquestionably” violated a court order by deporting individuals to South Sudan — a country none of them were from — without allowing them a fair process to challenge the deportation.

Another case involves Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man with protected immigration status, who was deported to El Salvador despite a federal order allowing him to remain in the U.S. His deportation happened under the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) of 1798, a law rarely used since World War II.

Attorneys claim the Trump administration has ignored the Supreme Court’s ruling in Garcia’s case and failed to provide any steps toward bringing him back.

Supreme Court Involvement and More Backlash

Just over a week ago, the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 to temporarily block Trump’s use of the AEA to deport Venezuelan migrants, some of whom were accused of gang involvement. Trump responded by saying:

“The Supreme Court of the United States is not allowing me to do what I was elected to do.”

The ruling halted the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to remove individuals accused of being affiliated with the Tren de Aragua gang, many of whom were deported without proper legal hearings.

Trump later reshared a post from legal ally Mike Davis, who labeled the Court’s decision an “illegal injunction” and claimed it prevented the president from protecting the country from “foreign terrorists.”

Public Response and Mixed Memorial Day Message

Though Trump also posted patriotic videos — including one of a trumpet playing at Arlington National Cemetery — it was his angry rant that got the most attention online. That single post received more likes and reposts than any of his other Memorial Day messages.

He ended the tirade with:

“HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL… AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

Trump Blends Tribute with Criticism

While Memorial Day is traditionally a time to remember fallen service members, Trump’s post shifted the focus toward his frustrations with the judiciary, particularly on issues related to immigration and crime. As legal battles involving his policies continue, his online attacks against judges are drawing both praise and backlash, deepening national debates over immigration, justice, and presidential power.

SOURCE