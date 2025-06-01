Mom’s ‘corporal punishment’ severed 6-year-old’s liver, eventually killing the child: Police

A 32-year-old woman from Ohio, Ashley Fagan, is charged with murder and other serious crimes after her 6-year-old daughter, Eva Bretz, died from severe abuse.

What Happened?

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Migration Lane in Columbus on April 13, 2025. When first responders arrived, they found Eva in critical condition and immediately took her to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Doctors found Eva had suffered terrible injuries, including a severed liver and marks on her neck showing she had been strangled. Despite medical efforts, Eva passed away about six hours after arriving at the hospital.

Investigation Details

An autopsy by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Eva’s death was a homicide caused by severe physical abuse. The report revealed that Eva had been abused for weeks or months before she died. Tests showed she had fentanyl in her system and was sexually assaulted.

Eva had multiple broken ribs and pelvis fractures at different healing stages, showing ongoing abuse.

Other Charges and Arrests

Besides murder, Fagan faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice. She is also charged with permitting child abuse and endangering another child, a 1-year-old, who suffered serious harm late last year.

Fagan’s boyfriend, Blake Hutchinson, was also indicted for involvement in Eva’s death but tragically took his own life before he could be arrested.

The indictment states that Eva’s injuries resulted from prolonged physical abuse, torture, and cruel treatment.

