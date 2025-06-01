Crime

Mom’s ‘corporal punishment’ severed 6-year-old’s liver, eventually killing the child: Police

by Michael
Published On:
Mom's 'corporal punishment' severed 6-year-old's liver, eventually killing the child: Police

A 32-year-old woman from Ohio, Ashley Fagan, is charged with murder and other serious crimes after her 6-year-old daughter, Eva Bretz, died from severe abuse.

What Happened?

Police responded to a 911 call at a home on Migration Lane in Columbus on April 13, 2025. When first responders arrived, they found Eva in critical condition and immediately took her to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Doctors found Eva had suffered terrible injuries, including a severed liver and marks on her neck showing she had been strangled. Despite medical efforts, Eva passed away about six hours after arriving at the hospital.

Investigation Details

An autopsy by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office confirmed Eva’s death was a homicide caused by severe physical abuse. The report revealed that Eva had been abused for weeks or months before she died. Tests showed she had fentanyl in her system and was sexually assaulted.

Eva had multiple broken ribs and pelvis fractures at different healing stages, showing ongoing abuse.

Other Charges and Arrests

Besides murder, Fagan faces charges of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice. She is also charged with permitting child abuse and endangering another child, a 1-year-old, who suffered serious harm late last year.

Fagan’s boyfriend, Blake Hutchinson, was also indicted for involvement in Eva’s death but tragically took his own life before he could be arrested.

The indictment states that Eva’s injuries resulted from prolonged physical abuse, torture, and cruel treatment.

SOURCE

Michael

Related Articles

Improper and imminent removal': Federal judge orders standing order automatically prohibiting deportations for habeas petitioners, citing'scheduling difficulties'

Improper and imminent removal’: Federal judge orders standing order automatically prohibiting deportations for habeas petitioners, citing’scheduling difficulties’

Purely evil': Mother accused of murdering son to 'exercise devils' from him, leaving body unattended for nearly two weeks: Sheriff

Purely evil’: Mother accused of murdering son to ‘exercise devils’ from him, leaving body unattended for nearly two weeks: Sheriff

PBS sues Trump over executive order aiming to defund network, saying efforts 'transgress' the First Amendment

PBS sues Trump over executive order aiming to defund network, saying efforts ‘transgress’ the First Amendment

A mother of three was tortured and left brain dead in a filthy bed; she died eight months later. Is Murder Charge Next?

A mother of three was tortured and left brain dead in a filthy bed; she died eight months later. Is Murder Charge Next?

He attempted to terminate things with his Judge Girlfriend. She shot him in the head as he slept—and she just learned her fate

He attempted to terminate things with his Judge Girlfriend. She shot him in the head as he slept—and she just learned her fate

Police discovered a 6-year-old boy dead in his bedroom. His mother said she was trying to 'exorcise demons out of' his body

Police discovered a 6-year-old boy dead in his bedroom. His mother said she was trying to ‘exorcise demons out of’ his body

Leave a Comment