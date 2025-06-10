Mom of 5 accused of suffocating kids with pillows in hotel room told them that if ‘one dies’, ‘all die’: Police

A Missouri mother of five, Lydia M. Ginger, has been arrested and charged after allegedly trying to kill several of her children, including a newborn, by smothering them with pillows inside a motel room. Ginger, 32, faces multiple charges, including first-degree domestic assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and abuse or neglect of a child following a disturbing incident that took place in Jefferson City.

The Disturbing Incident Unfolds

On Sunday night, at around 11 p.m., police responded to a 911 call from a child under the age of 12, who reported that their mother had attacked them and threatened to kill their siblings in a hotel room. The child, identified as “Victim 1” in court documents, told the dispatcher that their mother, Lydia Ginger, had smothered their face with a pillow in an attempt to suffocate them. The child was able to lock themselves in the bathroom during the attack and call for help, while shouting could be heard in the background of the 911 call.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Ginger in the hallway just outside the room where she was staying with her five children, all of whom were under the age of 12. Police noted that Ginger appeared to be highly intoxicated. She reportedly acknowledged the situation by stating that “Victim 1 did what they had to do,” referencing the child dialing 911 for help.

Multiple Allegations of Smothering and Abuse

The investigation revealed further details about the chilling events. Victim 1 told police that not only had Ginger attempted to smother them, but they also witnessed Ginger trying to suffocate “Victim 2,” who was less than three months old. The child claimed Ginger placed a pillow over the infant’s face with a pillowcase, and further reported hearing Ginger tell the children that “if one dies, they all die.”

Additionally, another child, “Victim 3,” who is under 8 years old, allegedly told authorities that Ginger had tried to smother them with a pillow as well. The reports outlined a pattern of violent behavior, which included threats of harm and dangerous actions against multiple children in the motel room.

Ginger’s Confession and Explanation

After being arrested, Ginger was transported to the police station for questioning. According to the affidavit, she admitted there had been a disturbance between her and the children, but claimed she had “blacked out” and could not remember the events clearly. Ginger acknowledged that she “snapped” and did not deny the suffocation attempts, attributing her actions to postpartum depression. She further stated that if her children said it happened, then it “probably” did.

During a search of the hotel room, police recovered multiple empty alcohol bottles and four pillows, two of which had their pillowcases removed. This evidence was consistent with the victim’s statements, supporting the claims that Ginger had used the pillows to try to smother the children.

Legal Consequences and Current Status

Ginger, who is also known as Lydia Gillispie, is currently being held without bond in the Cole County Jail after being deemed a danger to the community. She has been ordered to have no contact with any of the children involved. As of Monday afternoon, no court dates were listed in the docket for her case.

A Terrifying Allegation of Child Abuse

This case has shocked the community, highlighting the tragic consequences of postpartum depression and intoxication. Ginger’s actions left her children in grave danger, and thanks to the quick thinking of one child, a potential tragedy was averted. Authorities are continuing their investigation, and Ginger faces serious legal consequences for her actions.

