Mom and Two Sisters Planned to Use a Fatal Dose of Heroin to Kill Son-in-Law

What started as a custody battle in the U.S. ended with three sisters sentenced to federal prison for planning a murder. The women were caught after the person they hired to commit the crime decided to inform the FBI.

At the centre of this case is Sandra Grimes, who was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for plotting to kill her son-in-law, Raul Mina, during a bitter custody fight involving her daughter.

The Plot Unfolds

The murder plan began in February 2024, when Sandra Grimes, along with her two sisters, Judy Owen and Mitzy Smith, approached a woman named Rebecca Murphy. According to court documents, they offered her money and favours to kill Raul Mina.

Owen even paid a medical bill for Murphy’s sick dog, and then allegedly said Murphy had to repay the favour by murdering Mina.

Road Trips and Failed Attempts

Murphy told police that she drove 200 miles with Owen and Grimes to Louisiana just to watch Mina’s home. During the trip, they told her that a previous hitman they hired ran off with $10,000, failing to carry out the job.

The sisters then instructed Murphy to inject Mina with a fatal dose of heroin to make it look like an accidental overdose.

Cold Feet and a Dangerous Plan

Murphy was given money to buy the heroin, and she returned to Louisiana a second time with Owen. But when Grimes asked her to kill Mina in broad daylight outside the courthouse after a custody hearing, Murphy backed out.

Later, she was given an unregistered gun, and made another trip to Louisiana, this time with her girlfriend, Jessica Montgomery. Since Murphy is a felon, she couldn’t buy bullets, so Montgomery did it for her.

Turning to the FBI

Murphy never went through with the murder. Instead, she kept accepting money from the sisters while delaying the act. Tensions rose, and when Murphy refused to return the money or commit the murder, they stopped speaking.

Eventually, Murphy reported everything to the FBI, leading to the arrest of all five women involved.

Sentencing and Final Outcomes

Sandra Grimes took a plea deal and was sentenced to 70 months in prison.

Judy Owen, who went to trial, received 120 months.

Mitzy Smith was given time served, meaning no additional prison time.

Rebecca Murphy and Jessica Montgomery were both sentenced to 5 years. Murphy for participating in the murder plot. Montgomery for purchasing ammunition for a known felon.



What began as a painful custody dispute ended in a murder-for-hire conspiracy, with five women now behind bars. This case shows how far personal anger and family conflicts can go when not handled legally and calmly.

Fortunately, no lives were lost, thanks to Murphy stepping away from the plan and informing the FBI. But the legal consequences are a strong reminder that violence is never the solution.

