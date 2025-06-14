Mom and daughter, 10, were found dead with their boyfriend in a murder-suicide, leaving two little boys behind

Authorities in Hamilton Township, New Jersey are investigating a heartbreaking case of a murder-suicide that left three dead, including a 10-year-old girl, in a quiet residential neighborhood. Fernando Mercado, 42, allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend, Claribel Torres, 42, and her daughter, Evangelina Velásquez, before taking his own life. The tragic event took place early in the morning on March 29, 2024, when police responded to a 911 call at around 4 a.m.

The Tragic Discovery

Upon arriving at Mercado’s home, Hamilton police found the bodies of Claribel, Evangelina, and Fernando inside. All three were pronounced dead at the scene by officers. The circumstances surrounding their deaths suggest a horrific act of domestic violence that has left the community in shock.

Hamilton Township Mayor Jeff Martin expressed his condolences, stating, “Our community is grieving an unimaginable tragedy involving the untimely deaths of three people, including a 10-year-old girl.” He also extended prayers to the victims’ family, friends, and neighbors during this difficult time.

The Victims

Evangelina Velásquez, the 10-year-old girl who tragically lost her life, was the eldest child of Bladimir Velásquez, who is devastated by the loss. Bladimir confirmed to CBS News that two other children were also present at the time of the shooting but fortunately were unharmed. Evangelina, a fourth grader at Foundation Academy Charter School in Trenton, was known for her strong personality and love for swimming. According to her father, she was “decisive,” always following her instincts, no matter the situation. Bladimir recalled how Evangelina’s bold spirit would often shine through in everyday life, citing an example from a trip to Disneyland where she insisted on following her own choice of ride, regardless of others’ opinions.

Bladimir’s Concerns

Bladimir Velásquez had long been concerned about his daughter’s safety. He mentioned that he had been to child services several times, trying to address his worries about Evangelina’s well-being, but his efforts had been delayed by rescheduled court dates. His concerns were tragically confirmed when the incident occurred.

Bladimir has since created a GoFundMe to help cover the expenses of his daughter’s funeral. In the fundraising post, he wrote, “She was murdered by her stepfather while defending her mother and brothers.” He described his daughter as a loved and vibrant individual who will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. “Eva was the oldest sister, just beginning to rise, loved by everyone, and will be missed by friends and family and never forgotten. I love and miss my baby forever,” he added in the emotional post.

The Aftermath

This tragic event has left a deep scar on the community, especially for the family members who are left behind. Mayor Jeff Martin expressed the grief that the entire community is feeling. In light of this, support organizations have been highlighted for those who may be struggling with the emotional impact of this tragedy. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the National Domestic Violence Hotline are crucial resources for those who need help or guidance.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) Crisis Text Line : Text “STRENGTH” to 741-741

: Text “STRENGTH” to 741-741 National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

A Call for Support

The pain of losing a loved one in such a violent and senseless manner is unimaginable, and Bladimir Velásquez is left to cope with the emotional aftermath. He continues to honor the memory of his daughter and has reached out to the community for support during this difficult time. His daughter’s life, full of promise and strength, was tragically cut short, leaving an indelible mark on everyone who knew her.

As the investigation continues, local authorities are working to uncover the full details surrounding this devastating event. The loss of Evangelina and Claribel has touched countless lives, and the hope is that their story can encourage others who are in domestic violence situations to seek help before it’s too late.

SOURCE