Mom abandons 12- and 11-year-olds on side of road during quarrel, waits’several hours’ to report them missing. Cops

Louisiana – A 33-year-old woman, Laquesha Washington, has been arrested and charged after allegedly abandoning her two children, aged 12 and 11, on the side of a road during a verbal fight. The children were left to walk nearly four miles to a relative’s house, according to police reports.

The incident took place on Wednesday at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Shreveport. Police say Washington forced the children out of her vehicle during the argument and then drove away, leaving them stranded.

What Happened to the Children?

The children told police that their mother left them alone after forcing them out of the car. They then walked to a relative’s home located on the 1300 block of Andrew Avenue.

Several hours later, Washington reportedly called the police to report her children missing. She agreed to meet officers at her residence on the 3400 block of Palm Road.

While police were still speaking with Washington, a relative informed them that the children had arrived safely at the family home.

Police and Authorities Respond

The Shreveport Police Department called Washington’s actions “troubling” and launched an investigation that led to her arrest. She now faces two counts of criminal neglect of family.

Authorities have also notified the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to ensure the children’s ongoing safety and well-being.

This case highlights the serious consequences of neglect and abandonment, especially when children are forced into dangerous or vulnerable situations. The Shreveport community hopes that the involvement of child protective services will provide the children with the care and support they need.

