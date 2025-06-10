Missing Bride gives up to police and is arrested after allegedly murdering her husband during their honeymoon

Sonam Raghuvanshi, a 25-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on June 9, 2025, after her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, 30, was found dead during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Sonam allegedly hired individuals to murder her husband, according to local authorities. The couple, who had married on May 11, 2025, in Indore, went missing shortly after arriving in Meghalaya for their honeymoon. Raja’s body was discovered a week later, and authorities have since arrested several suspects, including Sonam herself.

Details of the Incident

Raja and Sonam disappeared four days after reaching Meghalaya, sparking a search operation. A week later, Raja’s decomposed body was found in a gorge, with his throat slit and valuable items—including a wallet, gold ring, and chain—missing. Following the discovery, Sonam’s family launched a campaign, including a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing the police for not doing enough to find the couple or uncover the truth behind Raja’s death.

On June 8, Sonam was reported to have appeared at Kashi Dhaba restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district. She approached the restaurant owner, Sahil Yadav, asking for a mobile phone to call her brother. According to Yadav, Sonam appeared distressed and started crying. Within 30 minutes, the police arrived and apprehended Sonam.

Arrests and Investigations

The Meghalaya police made significant progress in the investigation, arresting three individuals from Madhya Pradesh who are believed to have been involved in the murder at Sonam’s request. The arrested suspects were identified as Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Raj Singh Kushwaha (21). A fourth suspect is still being sought, with police continuing their operation.

Sonam surrendered at the Nandganj police station and was later arrested by Meghalaya police. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma praised the police for making a breakthrough in the case within just seven days.

Sonam’s Defense and Family’s Response

Sonam’s father, Devi Singh, maintains that his daughter is innocent, claiming that she somehow escaped her captors. Singh has gone on record accusing the Meghalaya police of fabricating stories and has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI inquiry into the matter. He insists that Sonam and Raja’s marriage was arranged, and he believes that the police are wrongfully implicating his daughter.

Alleged Affair and Motive

There has been speculation that Sonam was having an affair, and some believe this might have been the motive behind the murder. The police suggest that Sonam’s sudden reappearance after the raids indicated possible involvement in her husband’s death. Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem stated that the arrest of the suspects led to Sonam contacting her family, which raised suspicions.

Next Steps in the Investigation

While the motive behind Raja’s death has not been fully revealed, the investigation is ongoing, and authorities continue to search for one more suspect. Sonam’s case has raised questions about her role in the murder, and her future will depend on the developments in the investigation and the forthcoming legal proceedings.

SOURCE