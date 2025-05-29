Man tried to saw off the skull of the neighbor he was dating with a ‘huge, long steak knife’: Police

A 60-year-old man from Wisconsin has been charged with the murder of his 61-year-old neighbor just two weeks after she told police he tried to cut off her head during a violent attack.

Cyril Granahan was arrested and is now in the Wood County Jail, facing charges of first-degree reckless homicide, physical abuse of an elder person, and disorderly conduct with an enhanced penalty due to the victim’s age.

Victim’s Shocking Account to Police

According to a criminal complaint obtained by local news outlets, the woman was attacked on April 25, 2024, and later died from her injuries on May 8 after undergoing surgery for a brain bleed.

Before her death, the victim spoke to police and claimed that Granahan—who lived in the apartment below hers—assaulted her during the early morning hours of April 25. She said he had been at her apartment earlier that night and returned around 4:15 a.m., looking for a cigarette case. When she said she didn’t know where it was, he allegedly pushed her to the ground and stomped on her chest.

The victim told investigators that Granahan threatened to break her neck and said he was going to cut her head off. He then allegedly grabbed a large steak knife and began sawing at the back of her neck. Officers later observed a deep cut on her neck and multiple bruises on her chest and face. She also had a hand wound, which appeared to be from trying to defend herself.

Health Decline and Death

After the assault, the victim was hospitalized. Her daughter told police that she had a history of brain tumors, which might explain some inconsistencies in her initial statements. However, just four days after the attack, she was rushed into emergency surgery to treat bleeding on the brain. She never regained consciousness and died on May 8.

The medical examiner listed the preliminary cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

Ongoing Legal Case

Granahan, who had been committed to a psychiatric hospital following the incident, is now being held on a $250,000 cash bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on June 3.

Authorities have taken this case seriously due to the brutal nature of the attack and the victim’s age. The charges include increased penalties because the victim was over 60.

SOURCE