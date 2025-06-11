Man Charged with Covertly Putting Abortion Drug in Pregnant Girlfriend’s Coffee, Which Caused Her to Lose the Baby

A former IT worker with the U.S. Department of Justice has been charged with attempted capital murder and tampering with evidence after allegedly causing the death of his ex-girlfriend’s unborn child and using his technical skills to erase crucial evidence. The charges, which stem from a disturbing case in Parker County, Texas, have raised serious legal and ethical concerns.

The Incident and Allegations

Justin Anthony Banta, 34, has been arrested and charged in connection with a troubling accusation made by his ex-girlfriend. According to a press release from the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Banta’s ex-girlfriend claims he secretly slipped abortion-inducing pills—specifically Plan C—into her drink, an action that allegedly led to her losing the child.

The Relationship and Pregnancy: The victim, in a romantic relationship with Banta last September, discovered she was pregnant. She reported that Banta suggested they order Plan C online to end the pregnancy, offering to cover the cost of the abortion. However, she told police she wanted to keep the baby.

Suspicion and the Coffee Shop Incident: In October, the victim met Banta at a coffee shop in Tarrant County, Texas, where she expressed her suspicions that Banta had secretly added abortion-inducing drugs to her drink without her consent. The following day, the victim experienced fatigue and heavy bleeding, which led her to seek medical attention at an emergency room.

The Loss of the Baby: The victim later reported to police that she believed the loss of her unborn child on October 19 was a direct result of the drugs Banta had allegedly slipped into her drink.

Banta’s Charges and Arrest

Banta has been charged with attempted capital murder and tampering with physical evidence, based on the allegations made by the victim and the subsequent investigation. Authorities also allege that Banta used his position as an IT professional to manipulate evidence. After the police seized his cellphone as evidence, Banta reportedly used his technical knowledge to remotely access the device and force a reset, deleting critical evidence that could have supported the accusations against him.

Evidence Tampering: According to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office, Banta’s actions in tampering with the phone “hindered the investigation,” leading authorities to seek further legal action and obtain an arrest warrant.

Legal Proceedings and Bail

Banta was arrested on Friday and released later that day after posting bond. The bond was set at $500,000 for the attempted capital murder charge and $20,000 for the charge of tampering with evidence. As of now, Banta remains under investigation, and the Parker County Sheriff’s Office has stated that the case remains active and is awaiting prosecution.

Public Reaction and Future Developments

The case has shocked both local communities and those familiar with Banta’s professional background, given his role in the U.S. Department of Justice. Legal experts and advocates for reproductive rights have expressed concern over the allegations, particularly in light of the controversial actions allegedly taken by Banta to interfere with his ex-girlfriend’s reproductive choices.

As the case progresses, both the criminal charges and ethical concerns surrounding Banta’s use of his IT skills to interfere with evidence will be scrutinized in court.

